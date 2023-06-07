News

Sharon Van Etten and Zachary Dawes Share New Song “Quiet Eyes” for A24’s “Past Lives” Past Lives in Theaters in NY and LA Now, Out Nationwide June 23; Grizzly Bear’s Christopher Bear and Daniel Rossen Did the Score

Photography by Michael Schmelling



A24 Music has shared “Quiet Eyes,” a new song performed by Sharon Van Etten and Zachary Dawes. It is set to be the end credit songs for the news romantic drama Past Lives, whose score was composed by Christopher Bear and Daniel Rossen, one half of acclaimed indie rock band, Grizzly Bear. “Quiet Eyes” has debuted with its music video which features unseen movie footage, directed by Celine Song and Shannon Fitzpatrick. Watch it below.

Of the song, Van Etten says in a press release: “I wrote ‘Quiet Eyes’ with Zach Dawes. The song is an attempt to embody the sentiment that Celine Song so gracefully portrayals in her film, Past Lives. Longing. Loss. Identity… It was an honor to be a part of this incredible production. The most beautiful story I’ve seen in a long time.”

Past Lives is out now in New York and Los Angeles, and hits more theaters nationwide on June 23. Below also is a trailer for the film.

Earlier this year, Van Etten has also recently shared an anniversary reissue of her breakthrough album, Tramp.

Van Etten has also been on the cover of our My Favorite Movie issue.

Van Etten’s most recent album was We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong, which was released in May 2022 and landed on our Top 100 Albums of 2022 list. A deluxe edition of the album was released in November and it included the previously unreleased songs “When I Die,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Never Gonna Change,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. The deluxe edition also includes two previously released singles that didn’t make it on the album: “Porta” and her beloved 2021 duet with Angel Olsen, “Like I Used To.”

Read our in-depth interview with Sharon Van Etten on 2019’s Remind Me Tomorrow and check out our exclusive photo shoot with her.

