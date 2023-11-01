News

Sharon Van Etten Shares New Song Co-Written with Courtney Barnett “Close to You” From the Soundtrack to the New Apple TV+ Show The Buccaneers, Due Out November 8 via Interscope

Photography by Michael Schmelling



“Close to You” is a new song by Sharon Van Etten, one she co-wrote with Courtney Barnett. It is featured on the soundtrack to the new Apple TV+ show The Buccaneers. The soundtrack is out on November 8 via Interscope, the same day the show premieres. Listen to “Close to You” below, followed by a trailer for the show and the tracklist for the soundtrack.

The Buccaneers is the adaptation of an Edith Wharton novel.

Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint produced the soundtrack and had this to say about it in a press release: ““It was a truly incredible experience working with this group of uniquely talented artists. Everyone brought their A-game and taught me something invaluable about the creative process. Witnessing these artists map each character’s journey through song was a joy and the album feels like a really exciting companion to the show.”

Earlier this year, Van Etten shared an anniversary reissue of her breakthrough album, Tramp, and released “Quiet Eyes,” a new song with Zachary Dawes that was the end credit songs for the aclaimed A24 romantic drama Past Lives. “Quiet Eyes” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Van Etten was on the cover of our My Favorite Movie issue.

Van Etten’s most recent album was We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong, which was released in May 2022 and landed on our Top 100 Albums of 2022 list. A deluxe edition of the album was released in November 2022 and it included the previously unreleased songs “When I Die,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Never Gonna Change,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. The deluxe edition also includes two previously released singles that didn’t make it on the album: “Porta” and her beloved 2021 duet with Angel Olsen, “Like I Used To.”

Read our review of We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong here.

Read our in-depth interview with Sharon Van Etten on 2019’s Remind Me Tomorrow and check out our exclusive photo shoot with her.

The Buccaneers: Season 1 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) Tracklist:

CD1:

01 Emily Kokal – “North American Scum” (Feat. Miya Folick)

02 Lucius – “Let The Games Begin”

03 Miya Folick – “What We Wanna”

04 Warpaint – “Ankhas”

05 Bully – “Right On Time”

06 Sedona – “Lifeline”

07 Lucius – “Ice Cream”

08 Alison Mosshart – “Down By The Law”

09 Emily Kokal – “Anyway I Look At It”

10 Emily Kokal – “These Waves”

11 Danielle Ponder – “Into The Dark”

12 Sarah Walk – “Lean In”

13 Bully – “Meet Me After Midnight”

14 Gracie Abrams – “Cedar”

15 Sharon Van Etten – “Feel Good”

16 Sharon Van Etten – “Close To You”

CD2:

01 AVAWAVES – “Nan’s Theme”

02 AVAWAVES – “Cornwall”

03 AVAWAVES – “Proposal”

05 AVAWAVES – “The Buccaneers”

06 AVAWAVES – “Duchess”

