Sheer Mag Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Playing Favorites”
Playing Favorites Due Out March 1, 2024 via Third Man
Nov 10, 2023
Photography by Natalie Piserchio
Philadelphia’s Sheer Mag have announced a new album, Playing Favorites, and shared its title track via a music video. Playing Favorites is due out March 1, 2024 via Third Man. They have also announced some tour dates. Watch the “Playing Favorites” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.
Sheer Mag features vocalist Tina Halladay, guitarist/lyricist Matt Palmer, guitarist Kyle Seely, and bassist/produced Hart Seely.
The band collectively had this to say about the new single in a press release: “After nearly ten years of touring together, we felt qualified to write a song about doing it. It’s a good introduction to the next era of Sheer Mag.”
Playing Favorites is the follow-up to 2019’s A Distant Call.
Halladay had this to say about the new album: “Those first few records felt like a personal coming out party; they felt like they were an introduction to me and my life story. With these new songs, I feel like I’m finally able to move past that—there are parts on this record that I couldn’t imagine being able to sing ten, five, or even three years ago.”
Playing Favorites Tracklist:
01 - Playing Favorites
02 - Eat It and Beat It
03 - All Lined Up
04 - Don’t Come Lookin’
05 - I Gotta Go
06 - Moonstruck
07 - Mechanical Garden
08 - Golden Hour
09 - Tea On The Kettle
10 - Paper Time
11 - When You Get Back
Sheer Mag Tour Dates:
Nov 28, 2023: Boston, MA - Royale ~
Nov 29, 2023: New York, NY - Webster Hall ~
Dec 01, 2023: Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ~
Mar 29, 2024: Washington, DC - Songbyrd
Mar 30, 2024: Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle - Back Room
Mar 31, 2024: Asheville, NC - Eulogy
Apr 01, 2024: Nashville, TN - The Blue Room at Third Man Records
Apr 02, 2024: Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade, Purgatory
Apr 04, 2024: New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa
Apr 05, 2024: Houston, TX - The End
Apr 06, 2024: Austin, TX - Far Out Lounge
Apr 07, 2024: Dallas, TX - Double Wide
Apr 09, 2024: Mesa, AZ - The Underground
Apr 10, 2024: Tucson, AZ - Club Congress
Apr 11, 2024: San Diego, CA - The Casbah
Apr 12, 2024: Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
Apr 13, 2024: Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
Apr 15, 2024: San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop
Apr 17, 2024: Portland, OR - Star Theater
Apr 18, 2024: Seattle, WA - The Vera Project
Apr 19, 2024: Boise, ID - The Shredder
Apr 20, 2024: Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
Apr 22, 2024: Denver, CO - Hi Dive
Apr 24, 2024: Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge
Apr 25, 2024: Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry
Apr 26, 2024: Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
Apr 27, 2024: Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village
Apr 29, 2024: Kalamazoo, MI - Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
May 01, 2024: Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
May 03, 2024: Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place
May 04, 2024: Troy, NY - No Fun
~ w/ Baroness
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Grammys 2024 Nominations Announced: boygenius, Alvvays, Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey, and More (News) — boygenius, Alvvays, Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey, Paramore, Arctic Monkeys, Taylor Swift, PJ Harvey, Gorillaz, Janelle Monáe, SZA, James Blake, Jon Batiste, Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson, Billie Eilish, Metallica, Queens of the Stone Age, Foo Fighters, Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Kylie Minogue
- Sheer Mag Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Playing Favorites” (News) — Sheer Mag
- Premiere: The Clockworks Shares New Video for “Lost in the Moment” (News) — The Clockworks
- Premiere: People Museum Share New Video for Their Track “Relic” (News) — People Museum
- Dua Lipa Shares Video for New Song “Houdini” (Co-Produced/Co-Written by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker) (News) — Dua Lipa, Tame Impala
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.