Sheer Mag Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Playing Favorites” Playing Favorites Due Out March 1, 2024 via Third Man

Photography by Natalie Piserchio



Philadelphia’s Sheer Mag have announced a new album, Playing Favorites, and shared its title track via a music video. Playing Favorites is due out March 1, 2024 via Third Man. They have also announced some tour dates. Watch the “Playing Favorites” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.

Sheer Mag features vocalist Tina Halladay, guitarist/lyricist Matt Palmer, guitarist Kyle Seely, and bassist/produced Hart Seely.

The band collectively had this to say about the new single in a press release: “After nearly ten years of touring together, we felt qualified to write a song about doing it. It’s a good introduction to the next era of Sheer Mag.”

Playing Favorites is the follow-up to 2019’s A Distant Call.

Halladay had this to say about the new album: “Those first few records felt like a personal coming out party; they felt like they were an introduction to me and my life story. With these new songs, I feel like I’m finally able to move past that—there are parts on this record that I couldn’t imagine being able to sing ten, five, or even three years ago.”

Playing Favorites Tracklist:

01 - Playing Favorites

02 - Eat It and Beat It

03 - All Lined Up

04 - Don’t Come Lookin’

05 - I Gotta Go

06 - Moonstruck

07 - Mechanical Garden

08 - Golden Hour

09 - Tea On The Kettle

10 - Paper Time

11 - When You Get Back

Sheer Mag Tour Dates:

Nov 28, 2023: Boston, MA - Royale ~

Nov 29, 2023: New York, NY - Webster Hall ~

Dec 01, 2023: Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ~

Mar 29, 2024: Washington, DC - Songbyrd

Mar 30, 2024: Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle - Back Room

Mar 31, 2024: Asheville, NC - Eulogy

Apr 01, 2024: Nashville, TN - The Blue Room at Third Man Records

Apr 02, 2024: Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade, Purgatory

Apr 04, 2024: New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa

Apr 05, 2024: Houston, TX - The End

Apr 06, 2024: Austin, TX - Far Out Lounge

Apr 07, 2024: Dallas, TX - Double Wide

Apr 09, 2024: Mesa, AZ - The Underground

Apr 10, 2024: Tucson, AZ - Club Congress

Apr 11, 2024: San Diego, CA - The Casbah

Apr 12, 2024: Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

Apr 13, 2024: Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

Apr 15, 2024: San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

Apr 17, 2024: Portland, OR - Star Theater

Apr 18, 2024: Seattle, WA - The Vera Project

Apr 19, 2024: Boise, ID - The Shredder

Apr 20, 2024: Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

Apr 22, 2024: Denver, CO - Hi Dive

Apr 24, 2024: Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

Apr 25, 2024: Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry

Apr 26, 2024: Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

Apr 27, 2024: Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village

Apr 29, 2024: Kalamazoo, MI - Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

May 01, 2024: Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

May 03, 2024: Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

May 04, 2024: Troy, NY - No Fun

~ w/ Baroness

