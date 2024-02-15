News

Sheer Mag Share New Song “Eat It and Beat It” Playing Favorites Due Out March 1 via Third Man

Photography by Cecil Shang Whaley



Philadelphia’s Sheer Mag are releasing a new album, Playing Favorites, on March 1 via Third Man. Now they have shared another song from it, “Eat It and Beat It.” Check it out below.

Sheer Mag features vocalist Tina Halladay, guitarist/lyricist Matt Palmer, guitarist Kyle Seely, and bassist/produced Hart Seely.

The band collectively had this to say about the new single in a press release: “‘Eat It and Beat It’ is a call to arms. Hard rock is overdue for a new vanguard to redefine the genre and ‘Eat and Beat It’ is an anthem for the next generation. The legacy acts that we grew up admiring and styling ourselves after aren’t going to be around forever, and nor should they be. It’s high time for a new cohort to take over and carry the torch for rock and roll in the 21st century.”

Previously we posted the album’s title track, “Playing Favorites,” which was shared via a music video. Then they shared another song from it, “Moonstruck,” also via a music video.

Playing Favorites is the follow-up to 2019’s A Distant Call.

Halladay had this to say about the new album in a previous press release: “Those first few records felt like a personal coming out party; they felt like they were an introduction to me and my life story. With these new songs, I feel like I’m finally able to move past that—there are parts on this record that I couldn’t imagine being able to sing ten, five, or even three years ago.”

