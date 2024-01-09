News

All





Sheer Mag Share Video for New Song “Moonstruck” Playing Favorites Due Out March 1 via Third Man

Photography by Chris Postlewaite



Philadelphia’s Sheer Mag are releasing a new album, Playing Favorites, on March 1 via Third Man. Now they have shared another song from it, “Moonstruck,” via a music video. Check it out below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Sheer Mag features vocalist Tina Halladay, guitarist/lyricist Matt Palmer, guitarist Kyle Seely, and bassist/produced Hart Seely.

Palmer had this to say about the new single in a press release: “‘Moonstruck’ is about how invigorating it is to have a new crush. After too long lost in the wilderness, it’s gratifying to find a beacon of tenderness to help reorient yourself in the maze of love. Written in 2021 and originally intended for a disco EP, ‘Moonstruck’ has been reworked as a more expansive and lush arrangement and features some of our favorite guitar work on the new record.”

Previously we posted the album’s title track, “Playing Favorites,” which was shared via a music video.

Playing Favorites is the follow-up to 2019’s A Distant Call.

Halladay had this to say about the new album in a previous press release: “Those first few records felt like a personal coming out party; they felt like they were an introduction to me and my life story. With these new songs, I feel like I’m finally able to move past that—there are parts on this record that I couldn’t imagine being able to sing ten, five, or even three years ago.”

Sheer Mag Tour Dates:

Mar 29: Washington, DC - Songbyrd

Mar 30: Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle - Back Room

Mar 31: Asheville, NC - Eulogy

Apr 01: Nashville, TN - The Blue Room at Third Man Records

Apr 02: Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade, Purgatory

Apr 04: New Orleans, LA - Siberia

Apr 05: Houston, TX - The End

Apr 06: Austin, TX - Far Out Lounge

Apr 07: Dallas, TX - Double Wide

Apr 09: Mesa, AZ - The Underground

Apr 10: Tucson, AZ - Club Congress

Apr 11: San Diego, CA - The Casbah

Apr 12: Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

Apr 13: Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

Apr 15: San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

Apr 17: Portland, OR - Star Theater

Apr 18: Seattle, WA - The Vera Project

Apr 19: Boise, ID - The Shredder

Apr 20: Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

Apr 22: Denver, CO - Hi Dive

Apr 24: Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

Apr 25: Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry

Apr 26: Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

Apr 27: Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village

Apr 29: Kalamazoo, MI - Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

May 05: Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom

May 06: East Haven, CT - Beeracks

May 08: New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

May 10: Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

May 01: Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

May 03: Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

May 04: Troy, NY - No Fun

May 31 - Jun 02: Northampton, MA - Field Day Music Festival

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.