Tuesday, January 9th, 2024  
Sheer Mag Share Video for New Song “Moonstruck”

Playing Favorites Due Out March 1 via Third Man

Jan 09, 2024 By Mark Redfern Photography by Chris Postlewaite
Philadelphia’s Sheer Mag are releasing a new album, Playing Favorites, on March 1 via Third Man. Now they have shared another song from it, “Moonstruck,” via a music video. Check it out below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Sheer Mag features vocalist Tina Halladay, guitarist/lyricist Matt Palmer, guitarist Kyle Seely, and bassist/produced Hart Seely.

Palmer had this to say about the new single in a press release: “‘Moonstruck’ is about how invigorating it is to have a new crush. After too long lost in the wilderness, it’s gratifying to find a beacon of tenderness to help reorient yourself in the maze of love. Written in 2021 and originally intended for a disco EP, ‘Moonstruck’ has been reworked as a more expansive and lush arrangement and features some of our favorite guitar work on the new record.”

Previously we posted the album’s title track, “Playing Favorites,” which was shared via a music video.

Playing Favorites is the follow-up to 2019’s A Distant Call.

Halladay had this to say about the new album in a previous press release: “Those first few records felt like a personal coming out party; they felt like they were an introduction to me and my life story. With these new songs, I feel like I’m finally able to move past that—there are parts on this record that I couldn’t imagine being able to sing ten, five, or even three years ago.”

Sheer Mag Tour Dates:

Mar 29: Washington, DC - Songbyrd
Mar 30: Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle - Back Room
Mar 31: Asheville, NC - Eulogy
Apr 01: Nashville, TN - The Blue Room at Third Man Records
Apr 02: Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade, Purgatory
Apr 04: New Orleans, LA - Siberia
Apr 05: Houston, TX - The End
Apr 06: Austin, TX - Far Out Lounge
Apr 07: Dallas, TX - Double Wide
Apr 09: Mesa, AZ - The Underground
Apr 10: Tucson, AZ - Club Congress
Apr 11: San Diego, CA - The Casbah
Apr 12: Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
Apr 13: Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
Apr 15: San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop
Apr 17: Portland, OR - Star Theater
Apr 18: Seattle, WA - The Vera Project
Apr 19: Boise, ID - The Shredder
Apr 20: Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
Apr 22: Denver, CO - Hi Dive
Apr 24: Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge
Apr 25: Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry
Apr 26: Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
Apr 27: Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village
Apr 29: Kalamazoo, MI - Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
May 05: Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom
May 06: East Haven, CT - Beeracks
May 08: New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
May 10: Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church
May 01: Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
May 03: Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place
May 04: Troy, NY - No Fun
May 31 - Jun 02: Northampton, MA - Field Day Music Festival

