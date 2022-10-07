News

Sigur Rós Announce 20th Anniversary Reissue of “(),” Share Unheard Demo of “Untitled #7” Reissue Due Out October 27

Photography by Hörður Óttarson



Iceland’s Sigur Rós have announced a 20th anniversary reissue of their 2002 album (), which will be out digitally on October 27 and physically on November 25. The band have also shared a previously unreleased demo version of the album’s “Untitled #7.” Listen to the demo and view the reissue’s tracklist/cover art below.

The band are said to be working on their first new studio album since 2013’s Kveikur, according to a press release.

( ) Remastered Tracklist:

1. “Untitled #1” — “Vaka” (The name of Orri’s daughter)

2. “Untitled #2” — “Fyrsta” (The first song)

3. “Untitled #3” — “Samskeyti” (Attachment)

4. “Untitled #4” — “Njósnavélin’ (The Spy Machine)

5. “Untitled #5” — “Alafoss” (The location of the band’s studio)

6. “Untitled #6” — “E-bow” [Georg uses an E-bow on this song]

7. “Untitled #7” — “Dauðalagið” (The Death Song)

8. “Untitled #8” — “Popplagið” (The Pop Song)

9. “Untitled #7” (Jacobs Studio Sessions)*

10. “Untitled #6” (Jacobs Studio Sessions)*

11. “Untitled #8” (Jacobs Studio Sessions)*

12. “Untitled #9 — “Smáskífa” 1 (Small Disc 1)*

13. “Untitled #9 — “Smáskífa” 2 (Small Disc 2) *

14. “Untitled #9 — “Smáskífa” 3 (Small Disc 3) *

