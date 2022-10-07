 Sigur Rós Announce 20th Anniversary Reissue of “(),” Share Unheard Demo of “Untitled #7” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, October 7th, 2022  
Subscribe

Sigur Rós Announce 20th Anniversary Reissue of “(),” Share Unheard Demo of “Untitled #7”

Reissue Due Out October 27

Oct 07, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Hörður Óttarson
Bookmark and Share


Iceland’s Sigur Rós have announced a 20th anniversary reissue of their 2002 album (), which will be out digitally on October 27 and physically on November 25. The band have also shared a previously unreleased demo version of the album’s “Untitled #7.” Listen to the demo and view the reissue’s tracklist/cover art below.

The band are said to be working on their first new studio album since 2013’s Kveikur, according to a press release.

( ) Remastered Tracklist:

1. “Untitled #1” — “Vaka” (The name of Orri’s daughter)
2. “Untitled #2” — “Fyrsta” (The first song)
3. “Untitled #3” — “Samskeyti” (Attachment)
4. “Untitled #4” — “Njósnavélin’ (The Spy Machine)
5. “Untitled #5” — “Alafoss” (The location of the band’s studio)
6. “Untitled #6” — “E-bow” [Georg uses an E-bow on this song]
7. “Untitled #7” — “Dauðalagið” (The Death Song)
8. “Untitled #8” — “Popplagið” (The Pop Song)
9. “Untitled #7” (Jacobs Studio Sessions)*
10. “Untitled #6” (Jacobs Studio Sessions)*
11. “Untitled #8” (Jacobs Studio Sessions)*
12. “Untitled #9 — “Smáskífa” 1 (Small Disc 1)*
13. “Untitled #9 — “Smáskífa” 2 (Small Disc 2) *
14. “Untitled #9 — “Smáskífa” 3 (Small Disc 3) *

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent