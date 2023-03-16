Sigur Rós Announce Tour With a 41-Piece Orchestra and Tease a New Album
New Album Due Out This June
Mar 16, 2023
Photography by Hörður Óttarson
Iceland’s Sigur Rós have announced a new tour in which they will be performing with a 41-piece orchestra in both North America and Europe. They have also teased the release of a new album. No details of the album have been announced, other than that it will be out in June and will be their first new studio album in 10 years. The shows happen in June, July, and August. Check out all the tour dates below.
In London (at the Meltdown Festival) and Europe the band will be accompanied by the London Contemporary Orchestra, with whom they recorded some of their new album with at Abbey Road Studios. The Wordless Music Orchestra will accompany the band on the North American leg of the tour.
Sigur Rós’ last studio album was 2013’s Kveikur, although last year they put out a 20th anniversary reissue of their 2002 album (). In 2020, the band’s Jónsi released his first solo album in 10 years, Shiver. Read our interview with him about the album.
Sigur Rós Tour Dates:
6/16 London, UK — Royal Festival Hall
6/17 Amsterdam, Netherlands — Concertgebouw
6/18 Hamburg, Germany — Elbphilharmonie
7/3 Paris, France — Philharmonie Main Hall
8/14 Toronto, ON — Roy Thomson Hall
8/16 New York City, NY — Beacon Theatre
8/18 Brooklyn, NY — Kings Theatre
8/19 Boston, MA — Wang Theatre
8/21 Minneapolis, MN — State Theatre
8/24 Seattle, WA — The Paramount Theatre
8/26 Berkeley, CA — The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
8/27 Los Angeles, CA — The Greek Theatre
