Sigur Rós Share Video for New Song “Blóðberg” The Band are About to Embark on a Sold Out Tour With a 41-Piece Orchestra

Photography by Tim Dunk



Iceland’s Sigur Rós have shared a new song, “Blóðberg,” via a music video. Johan Renck directed the video. The band is about to embark on a sold out tour performing with a 41-piece orchestra in both North America and Europe. Watch the video below, followed by the tour dates.

Renck directed the aclaimed HBO miniseries Chernobyl, as well as music videos for Madonna, Robyn, and Beyoncé. In a press release he had this to say: “I feel as nihilistic as one could regarding the future. We are powerless against our own stupidities. Some aspects of this came to merge with my impressions of the themes of ‘Blóðberg.’ The music becoming a score to my own miserable thoughts, giving them beauty as only music can.”

“Blóðberg” is the band’s first song in a decade to feature multi-instrumentalist Kjartan Sveinsson, who left the band in 2012, but has since rejoined. The band’s lineup also features frontman Jónsi and bassist Georg Holm. The song features the London Contemporary Orchestra, as conducted by Robert Ames (both the Orchestra and Ames will be part of the band’s European tour dates, with Ames conducting the Wordless Music Orchestra on their North America tour). Paul Corley mixed and co-produced the song with the band.

Back in March, when the tour dates were announced, the band teased the release of a new album to come out this month, but since then no album has been announced.

Sigur Rós’ last studio album was 2013’s Kveikur, although last year they put out a 20th anniversary reissue of their 2002 album (). In 2020, the band’s Jónsi released his first solo album in 10 years, Shiver. Read our interview with him about the album.

Sigur Rós Tour Dates:

6/16 London, UK — Royal Festival Hall - SOLD OUT

6/17 Amsterdam, Netherlands — Concertgebouw - SOLD OUT

6/18 Hamburg, Germany — Elbphilharmonie - SOLD OUT

7/3 Paris, France — Philharmonie Main Hall - SOLD OUT

8/14 Toronto, ON — Roy Thomson Hall - SOLD OUT

8/16 New York City, NY — Beacon Theatre - SOLD OUT

8/18 Brooklyn, NY — Kings Theatre - SOLD OUT

8/19 Boston, MA — Wang Theatre - SOLD OUT

8/21 Minneapolis, MN — State Theatre - SOLD OUT

8/24 Seattle, WA — The Paramount Theatre - SOLD OUT

8/26 Berkeley, CA — The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley - SOLD OUT

8/27 Los Angeles, CA — The Greek Theatre - SOLD OUT

