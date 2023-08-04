News

All





Singer Songwriter Megan Wyn Releases Her Debut Single, ‘You Don’t Get It’. And Annouces More Live Shows

Photography by Sam Crowston



Born off the Welsh coast on the Isle of Anglesey, Manchester-based artist Megan Wyn releases what she describes as “her coming of age” debut track, ‘You Don’t Get It’. It’s a hugely confident debut with a subtle alt-Americana undercurrent showcasing her rich emotive voice.

She’s been playing festivals and shows on the grassroots circuit since she was 16. And now, at the grand old age of 18, she’s something of a gig veteran, racking up a huge number of gigs. She’s also recently expanded her fanbase by playing showstopping sets at The Great Escape, Truck Festival, Y Not, and Isle of Wight Festival this summer after completing a debut headline tour earlier in the year.

Wyn says of her debut single, “I made ‘You Don’t Get It’ with Alex Quinn at the start of Summer last year. It’s a song about coming to terms with the feelings that come with starting a new chapter in your life. When I was 16, I moved from a very small town on Anglesey to Manchester, which is, of course, a much bigger city. With starting such a different chapter in my life, I experienced a lot of overwhelming feelings that I didn’t quite understand or expect to feel, which is where I got the line, ‘You don’t get it cause you never have.’ This song is me explaining to myself that it’s okay to feel those feelings. Although I had an overwhelming feeling of homesickness, I knew that this was the right step in order for me to grow as a person. This song is all about that journey.”



You can catch her live in the UK at the following shows

05.08.2023 - Cosmic Cape - Chester

09.09.2023 - Tha Knows Festival - Sheffield

20.10.2023 - YES Basement - Manchester (Headline Show)

03.11.2023 - Kazimier Stockroom - Liverpool (Headline Show)



Connect With Megan Wyn

Instagram || Twitter || Spotify || Tik Tok







Support Under the Radar on Patreon.