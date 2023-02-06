News

All





Sisters of Mercy Announce First U.S. Tour in Over 14 Years May and June Dates

Photography by Lara Aimee



1980s British rock band Sisters of Mercy haven’t toured America since George W. Bush was president, but that’s about to change as the band have announced their first U.S. tour in over 14 years. The dates happen this May and June. Check them all out below.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 10, at 10 a.m. local time. It’s been even longer since Sisters of Mercy have released a new full-length album. Their last one was 1990’s Vision Thing, released when George H. W. Bush was president (the album was a statement against the Republican’s policies and a Bush, Sr. quote inspired its title).

Sisters of Mercy U.S. Tour Dates:

5/10 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore DC

5/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Festival

5/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

5/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

5/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

5/19 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

5/21 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

5/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

5/24 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

5/26 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

5/27 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theatre

5/29 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

5/31 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

6/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

6/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

6/05 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

6/06 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

6/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre

6/09 – Denver CO, @ Fillmore Auditorium

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.