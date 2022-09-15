News

Skullcrusher Shares Video For New Single “It’s Like a Secret” Quiet the Room Due Out October 14 via Secretly Canadian

Photography by Angela Ricciardi



Skullcrusher (Los Angeles based singer/songwriter Helen Ballentine) has shared a video for her new single, “It’s Like a Secret” It is the latest release from her forthcoming debut album, Quiet the Room, which will be out on October 14 via Secretly Canadian. View the Melanie Kleid-directed video below.

In a press release, Ballentine states: “Writing this song was when I first felt connected to the album as a whole and really felt it taking shape. I had been trying to put into words a very familiar sensation that seemed completely intangible and inexpressible. It’s sort of a burrowing into myself, which I associate most with being very immersed in a creative project and simultaneously quite disconnected from other people. I think this feeling manifests in many different ways: as a shield or form of protection, a home, a place to hide and feel safe, an outlet for my creativity…but also a very confining and lonely space that further separates me from those around me. The song ended up being about this feeling and more specifically about the process and limitations of trying to communicate it. It feels very special to be able to convey these thoughts in some way.”

In August, Skullcrusher shared the album tracks “They Quiet the Room” and “Quiet the Room.”

