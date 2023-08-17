News

Slaney Bay Share third EP track ‘The Fall’, 'Why Does Love Mean Loss?' EP' arrives Sept 29th

Photography by Rory Dunn



South West London band Slaney Bay release their brand new single ‘The Fall’, from the band’s ‘Why Does Love Mean Loss?’ EP, arriving September 29th. It’s another propulsive indie pop gem which should cement their status as ones to watch over the next few months

After a busy few months throughout the festival circuit, having played The Great Escape, Gold Sounds, 110 Above and Dot To Dot, the trio have also recently completed a support run alongside Coach Party (previous slots w/ Sinead O’Brien, Bleach Lab & Low Hummer), and are currently reading themselves busy autumn live run - including their debut London headliner at Colours Hoxton (November 3rd).

Commenting on their latest single, frontwoman Cait Whitley explained: “‘The Fall’ details the spiraling descent into depression. You suddenly notice that your behaviour is falling back into destructive patterns, you’re ignoring friends and losing your passion. Society can even glamourise this fall, painting depression as part of being a tortured artist or an empath. By the end of the song, we acknowledge that the root of these feelings is a fear of losing the things you love. If you cut yourself off, then others can’t hurt you. So, ‘The Fall’ presents one form of loss, the loss of passion, in its overarching EP of ‘Why Does Love Mean Loss?’

Live Dates

2nd Sept - Roundhouse, London (TiffCuff Festival)

3rd Nov - Colours Hoxton, London,

Slaney Bay appeared in our 23 for 23 tips which you can read here



