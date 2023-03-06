News

Sleaford Mods Share Video For New Song “So Trendy” (Feat. Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction) UK GRIM Due Out This Friday via Rough Trade

Photography by Ewen Spencer



British punk duo Sleaford Mods (Jason Williamson and Andrew Fearn) are releasing a new album, UK GRIM, this Friday via Rough Trade. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “So Trendy,” which features Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction. It was shared via an AI-enhanced music video that also features Farrell. John Minton directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

“Perry got in touch and said he wanted to work with us,” says Williamson in a press release. “He’s a really cool guy and his back catalog clearly speaks for itself, so we jumped at it.”

Williamson adds: “‘So Trendy’ concerns itself with the ongoing polarization of living life through smart devices. The daily experience is a series of passwords or facial recognitions that lead us into familiar arenas of consumer marketing and conformity.”

Previously Sleaford Mods shared the album’s first single, title track “UK GRIM,” via a music video directed by Cold War Steve that satirizes the current state of politics, both in England and the rest of the world. “UK GRIM” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s second single, “Force 10 From Navarone,” which features Dry Cleaning’s Florence Shaw. It was shared via a music video that also features Shaw and was also one of our Songs of the Week.

UK GRIM is the follow-up to 2021’s Spare Ribs. The duo began working on the album in 2021 during COVID lockdowns. Progress continued at the band’s regular work space (JT Soars) and concluded at Fearn’s home. A previous press release said “COVID ennui, life online, and experience of how the music industry works all folded into the album” and that “this could still be the angriest Sleaford Mods record yet.”

Summing up the album and Sleaford Mods’ approach to art, Fearn says: “If there’s stuff there, we’ll keep going. It’s like what Andy Warhol said—just make it, don’t overthink it. Then you’ll make those connections happen.”

Listen to our interview with Sleaford Mods in a 2021 episode of our podcast.

Sleaford Mods 2023 Tour Dates:

North American Tour Dates:



Wednesday, April 5 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Friday, April 7 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Saturday, April 8 - Boston, MA @ Paradise

Tuesday, April 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Friday, April 14 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Sunday, April 16 - Coachella Valley, CA @ Coachella

Tuesday, April 18 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Showroom

Wednesday, April 19 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Thursday, April 20 - Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore

Sunday, April 23 - Coachella Valley, CA @ Coachella



UK & Ireland Tour Dates:



Wednesday, November 22 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

Thursday, November 23 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

Saturday, November 25 - Dublin, IE @ National Stadium

Tuesday, November 28 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Acaemy

Wednesday, November 29 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

Thursday, November 30 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

Saturday, December 2 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

