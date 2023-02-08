News

Sleaford Mods Share Video For New Song “Force 10 From Navarone” (Feat. Dry Cleaning’s Florence Shaw) UK GRIM Due Out March 10 via Rough Trade

Photography by Eddie Whelan



British punk duo Sleaford Mods (Jason Williamson and Andrew Fearn) are releasing a new album, UK GRIM, on March 10 via Rough Trade. Now they have shared the album’s second single, “Force 10 From Navarone,” which features Dry Cleaning’s Florence Shaw. It was shared via a music video that also features Shaw. Eddie Whelan directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Williamson had this to say in a press release: “The track is a conversation with myself coming to terms with happiness and whether it is in fact a darker space than my negativity and depression. Coupled with that it explores the myth of activism and inaction of the majority in the UK in the presence of a corrupt government.”

Of working with Shaw, he adds: ‘We’re big fans of Dry Cleaning and knew Flo would be perfect for the track. She’s the real deal and conjures the inspiration I get from the likes of Wu-Tang in the way she uses one word to convey a whole story.”

“Force 10 From Navarone” shares its name with a 1978 World War II movie starring Harrison Ford. “She really does remind me of the early stuff that I used to do, just the way she uses one word to convey a whole story,” Williamson also says about Shaw.

Previously Sleaford Mods shared the album’s first single, title track “UK GRIM,” via a music video directed by Cold War Steve that satirizes the current state of politics, both in England and the rest of the world. “UK GRIM” was one of our Songs of the Week.

UK GRIM is the follow-up to 2021’s Spare Ribs. The duo began working on the album in 2021 during COVID lockdowns. Progress continued at the band’s regular work space (JT Soars) and concluded at Fearn’s home. A previous press release said “COVID ennui, life online, and experience of how the music industry works all folded into the album” and that “this could still be the angriest Sleaford Mods record yet.”

Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro of Jane’s Addiction also guest on the album’s “So Trendy,” a song Williamson says he’s “very wary of… a really weird track.”

Summing up the album and Sleaford Mods’ approach to art, Fearn says: “If there’s stuff there, we’ll keep going. It’s like what Andy Warhol said—just make it, don’t overthink it. Then you’ll make those connections happen.”

Listen to our interview with Sleaford Mods in a 2021 episode of our podcast.

Sleaford Mods 2023 North American Tour Dates:

Wednesday, April 5 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Friday, April 7 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Saturday, April 8 - Boston, MA @ Paradise

Tuesday, April 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Friday, April 14 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Sunday, April 16 - Coachella Valley, CA @ Coachella

Tuesday, April 18 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Showroom

Wednesday, April 19 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Thursday, April 20 - Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore

Sunday, April 23 - Coachella Valley, CA @ Coachella

