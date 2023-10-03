News

Sleater-Kinney Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Hell” Starring Miranda July Little Rope Due Out January 19, 2024 via Loma Vista

Photography by Chris Hornbecker



Sleater-Kinney have announced a new album, Little Rope, and shared its first single, “Hell,” via a music video starring Miranda July. They have also announced some new tour dates. Little Rope is due out January 19, 2024 via Loma Vista. Ashley Connor directed the “Hell” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.

Sleater-Kinney are Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker. John Congleton produced Little Rope, which was recorded at Flora Recording and Playback in Portland, Oregon.

Little Rope is partially influenced by the death of Brownstein’s mother and stepfather in a car accident while vacationing in Italy and the grief that followed.

A press release explains in more detail: “Although some of the album had already been written, aspects of each song—a guitar solo, the singing style, the sonic approach—were pulled into a changed emotional landscape. As Brownstein and Tucker moved through the early aftermath of the tragedy, elements of what was to become the emotional backbone of Little Rope began to form—how we navigate grief, who we navigate it with, and the ways it transforms us. The result is a collision of certainty and uncertainty evident from the first few spare seconds of the record’s opening track and first single, ‘Hell.’”

“I don’t think I’ve played guitar that much since my teens or early twenties,” Brownstein says of the months following her mother and stepfather’s deaths. “Literally moving my fingers across the fretboard for hours on end to remind myself I was still capable of basic motor skills, of movement, of existing.”

Of working with Congleton, Tucker says: “We’ve actually wanted to work with John for a long time, but it wasn’t until this record that the stars aligned and we made it happen.”

Tickets for their 2024 tour dates go on sale this Friday, October 6, at 10 a.m. local time.

Sleater-Kinney’s last album, Path of Wellness, came out in 2021 via Mom+Pop. Path of Wellness is the band’s follow-up to 2019’s The Center Won’t Hold, which landed them on one of the two covers of our My Favorite Album Issue, in which we interviewed each of them about The Center Won’t Hold and their all-time favorite album.

In 2022 they released Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album, a cover version of their 1997 album, Dig Me Out, featuring St. Vincent, Wilco, Courtney Barnett, and many more.

Little Rope Tracklist:

1. Hell

2. Needlessly Wild

3. Say It Like You Mean It

4. Hunt You Down

5. Small Finds

6. Don’t Feel Right

7. Six Mistakes

8. Crusader

9. Dress Yourself

10. Untidy Creature

Sleater-Kinney Tour Dates:

2023



11/10/2023 - London, UK @ Pitchfork London Roundhouse

11/19/2023 - Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital



2024



02/28/2024 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

02/29/2024 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/01/2024 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

03/02/2024 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

03/04/2024 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

03/05/2024 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

03/06/2024 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

03/08/2024 - New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

03/09/2024 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

03/11/2024 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

03/12/2024 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/13/2024 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/14/2024 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/16/2024 - New York, NY @ Racket

03/17/2024 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

03/18/2024 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

03/20/2024 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

03/21/2024 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

03/22/2024 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/23/2024 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

03/25/2024 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

03/26/2024 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

03/28/2024 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/29/2024 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

03/30/2024 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

03/31/2024 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/02/2024 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/03/2024 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/04/2024 - Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

04/05/2024 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

