News

All





Sleater-Kinney Announce New Cover Album, Share Courtney Barnett Cover of “Words And Guitar” Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album Due Out October 21





Sleater-Kinney have announced a cover version of their 1997 album, Dig Me Out. The new version, entitled Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album, will feature covers of album tracks from a variety of artists, including St. Vincent, Wilco, and many more. It will be out on October 21. Sleater-Kinney have shared a Courtney Barnett cover of the album track “Words And Guitar.” Listen to the cover and view the album’s tracklist below.

Sleater-Kinney’s most recent album, Path of Wellness, came out last year via Mom+Pop. Path of Wellness is the band’s follow-up to 2019’s The Center Won’t Hold, which landed them on one of the two covers of our My Favorite Album Issue, in which we interviewed each of them about The Center Won’t Hold and their all-time favorite album.

Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album Tracklist:

1. St. Vincent – “Dig Me Out”

2. Wilco – “One More Hour”

3. Margo Price – “Turn It On”

4.Tunde Adebimpe – “The Drama You’ve Been Craving”

5. Self Esteem – “Heart Factory”

6. Courtney Barnett – “Words And Guitar”

7. Black Belt Eagle Scout – “It’s Enough”

8. The Linda Lindas – “Little Babies”

9. Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires – “Not What You Want”

10. Tyler Cole – “Buy Her Candy”

11. Big Joanie – “Things You Say”

12. Low – “Dance Song ’97”

13. NNAMDÏ – “Jenny”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.