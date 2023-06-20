News

Slowdive Announce First New Album in Six Years and Tour, Share Video for New Song “kisses” everything is alive Due Out September 1 via Dead Oceans

Photography by Parri Thomas



Legendary ’90s shoegazers Slowdive have announced a new album, everything is alive, and shared its first single, “kisses,” via a music video. They have also announced a North American tour, as well as shows in the UK. Everything is alive is the band’s first new album in six years and is due out September 1 via Dead Oceans. Noel Paul directed the “kisses” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.

Slowdive’s line-up remains Neil Halstead (vocals, guitar, keyboards), Christian Savill (guitar), Nick Chaplin (bass), Rachel Goswell (vocals), and Simon Scott (drums, electronics).

Halstead had this to say about “kisses” and the album as a whole in a press release: “It wouldn’t feel right to make a really dark record right now. The album is quite eclectic emotionally, but it does feel hopeful.”



Paul had this to say about directing the video: “If this video evokes emotion, it’s largely due to our excellent cast. In particular Charlie and Claudia, two courageous and beautiful souls who threw themselves into their roles and set a tone of fearless vulnerability.”

Everything is alive is the band’s fifth album and the follow-up to 2017’s self-titled album, which was their first full-length album in 22 years and first since the band reformed. It was #4 on our Top 100 Albums of 2017 list.

The new album is dedicated to Goswell’s mother and Scott’s father, as they both died in 2020. “There were some profound shifts for some of us personally,” Goswell says.

The record began with Halstead acting as writer and producer, working from home, and he initially saw the album as a “more minimal electronic record,” but once the rest of the band got involved it became more aligned with their signature shoegaze/dream-pop sound.

“As a band, when we’re all happy with it, that tends to be the stronger material. We’ve always come from slightly different directions, and the best bits are where we all meet in the middle,” Halstead says.

Goswell adds: “Slowdive is very much the sum of its parts. Something unquantifiable happens when the five of us come together in a room.”

The album was recorded over the course of several years, starting in 2020 at Courtyard Studio, where the band have recorded before, but also in various other places. Shawn Everett (The War On Drugs, Alvvays, SZA) mixed the album in 2022.

Read our review of Slowdive.

Read our Album of the Week post on Slowdive.

Read our interview with Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell about the making of the album.

Slowdive’s last album of their original run was 1995’s Pygmalion. Slowdive broke up that year, although some of the members went on to form Mojave 3. The band reformed in 2014 and began playing shows again.

We interviewed Slowdive’s Neil Halstead and Rachel Goswell in 2014 about the reunion and posted various articles on the band. Read our print magazine article on Slowdive’s reunion. Read our separate interviews with Neil Halstead and Rachel Goswell about the reunion. Finally read our interview with Halstead and Goswell about the bands that inspired Slowdive.

everything is alive Tracklist:

1. shanty

2. prayer remembered

3. alife

4. andalucia plays

5. kisses

6. skin in the game

7. chained to a cloud

8. the slab

Slowdive Tour Dates: Sat. June 24 - Exeter, UK @ Phoenix [SOLD OUT]

Sun. June 25 - Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

Mon. July 17 - Perth, AU @ Astor Theatre [SOLD OUT]

Wed. July 19 - Brisbane, AU @ Princess Theatre

Fri. July 21 - Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre

Sat. July 22 - Melbourne, AU @ Forum

Sun. July 23 - Adelaide, AU @ Hindley St. Music Hall

Wed. July 26 - Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation [SOLD OUT]

Sat. July 29 - Niigata Prefecture, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

Sat. Aug. 5 - Mysłowice, PL @ Off Festival

Fri. Aug. 11 - Sicily, IT @ Ypsigrock Festival

Fri. Aug. 18 - Brecon Beacon, GB @ Green Man Festival

Sat. Sep. 23 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Mon. Sep. 25 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston

Wed. Sep. 27 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Thu. Sep. 28 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Fri. Sep. 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sat. Sep. 30 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Mon. Oct. 2 - Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy @ Mahall’s

Tue. Oct. 3 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Wed. Oct. 4 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Fri. Oct. 6 - Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Sat. Oct. 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

Mon. Oct. 9 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Tue. Oct. 10 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Thu. Oct. 12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Sat. Oct. 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

Mon. Oct. 30 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU

Tue. Oct. 31 - Manchester, UK @ Ritz

Wed. Nov. 1 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

Fri. Nov. 3 - London, UK @ Troxy

Sun. Nov. 5 - Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

Mon. Nov. 6 - Dublin, IE @ National Stadium

