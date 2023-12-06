News

Slowdive Announce New 2024 U.S. Tour Dates everything is alive Out Now via Dead Oceans

Photography by Ingrid Pop



Legendary ’90s shoegazers Slowdive released a new album, everything is alive, back in September via Dead Oceans. Now they have announced some new 2024 U.S. tour dates. They go down next April and May. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time. Check them all out below.

Slowdive’s line-up remains Neil Halstead (vocals, guitar, keyboards), Christian Savill (guitar), Nick Chaplin (bass), Rachel Goswell (vocals), and Simon Scott (drums, electronics).

Everything is alive is the band’s first new album in six years. Previously Slowdive shared the album’s first single, “kisses,” via a music video. “Kisses” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “skin in the game,” and third single, “the slab.” Both tracks made our Songs of the Week list in a special playlist we put together. The album’s fourth single, “alife,” was shared via an animated music video and also made our Songs of the Week list.

Halstead had this to say about “kisses” and the album as a whole in a previous press release: “It wouldn’t feel right to make a really dark record right now. The album is quite eclectic emotionally, but it does feel hopeful.”



Everything is alive is the band’s fifth album and the follow-up to 2017’s self-titled album, which was their first full-length album in 22 years and first since the band reformed. It was #4 on our Top 100 Albums of 2017 list.

The new album is dedicated to Goswell’s mother and Scott’s father, as they both died in 2020. “There were some profound shifts for some of us personally,” Goswell said in the previous press release.

The record began with Halstead acting as writer and producer, working from home, and he initially saw the album as a “more minimal electronic record,” but once the rest of the band got involved it became more aligned with their signature shoegaze/dream-pop sound.

“As a band, when we’re all happy with it, that tends to be the stronger material. We’ve always come from slightly different directions, and the best bits are where we all meet in the middle,” Halstead said.

Goswell added: “Slowdive is very much the sum of its parts. Something unquantifiable happens when the five of us come together in a room.”



The album was recorded over the course of several years, starting in 2020 at Courtyard Studio, where the band have recorded before, but also in various other places. Shawn Everett (The War On Drugs, Alvvays, SZA) mixed the album in 2022.

Read our review of Slowdive.

Read our Album of the Week post on Slowdive.

Read our interview with Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell about the making of the album.

Slowdive’s last album of their original run was 1995’s Pygmalion. Slowdive broke up that year, although some of the members went on to form Mojave 3. The band reformed in 2014 and began playing shows again.

We interviewed Slowdive’s Neil Halstead and Rachel Goswell in 2014 about the reunion and posted various articles on the band. Read our print magazine article on Slowdive’s reunion. Read our separate interviews with Neil Halstead and Rachel Goswell about the reunion. Finally read our interview with Halstead and Goswell about the bands that inspired Slowdive.

Slowdive Tour Dates:

Thu. Dec. 7 - Asunción, PY @ Primavera Sound

Sun. Dec. 10 - Bogotá, CO @ Road to Primavera

Tue. Jan. 16 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Wed. Jan. 17 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale

Thu. Jan. 18 - Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

Sat. Jan. 20 - Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36

Sun. Jan. 21 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Mon. Jan. 22 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Tue. Jan. 23 - Stockholm, SE @ Munchenbryggeriet

Wed. Jan. 24 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Thu. Jan. 25 - Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

Sat. Jan. 27 - Warsaw, PL @ Progresja

Sun. Jan. 28 - Prague, CZ @ Divaldo Archa

Mon. Jan. 29 - Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

Tue. Jan. 30 - Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus

Wed. Jan. 31 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz Club

Fri. Feb. 2 - Bologna, IT @ Estragon Club

Sun. Feb. 4 - Lyon, FR @ La Transbordeur

Mon. Feb. 5 - Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

Tue. Feb. 6 - Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

Thu. Feb. 8 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royale

Fri. Feb. 16 - Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome

Sat. Feb. 17 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

Sun. Feb. 18 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute Birmingham

Mon. Feb. 19 - Norwich, UK @ LCR UEA

Wed. Feb. 21 - Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy Liverpool

Thu. Feb. 22 - Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, UK @ NX

Fri. Feb. 23 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

Sat. Feb. 24 - Edinburgh, UK @ Liquid Room

Mon. Feb. 26 - Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff University Great Hall

Tue. Feb. 27 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

Mon. Mar. 11 - Tokyo, JP @ Toyosu Pit

Wed. Mar. 13 - Osaka, JP @ Namba Hatch

Thu. Apr. 25 - Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater

Fri. Apr. 26 - Pomona,CA @ The Fox Theater Pomona

Sat. Apr. 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Festival

Sun. Apr. 28 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Tue. Apr. 30 - Albuquerque, NM @ The Historic El Rey Theater

Wed. May 1 - Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion Denver

Fri. May 3 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

Sat. May 4 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Sun. May 5 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Tue. May 7 - Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Wed. May 8 - Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

Fri. May 10 - Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Ballroom

Sat. May 11 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Sun. May 12 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Tue. May 14 - New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre

Thu. May 16 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

Fri. May 17 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Sun. May 18 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

