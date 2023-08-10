News

Slowdive Share ‘the slab’, a new Track from their Forthcoming Album everything is alive is Out the 1st of September on Dead Oceans

Slowdive release a new track/video, ‘the slab,’ from their highly anticipated fifth album, everything is alive, out 1st September on Dead Oceans. Album closer ‘the slab’ continues to demonstrate the sonic breadth that everything is alive embraces to thrilling effect. Of ‘the slab,’ vocalist/guitarist Neil Halstead says, “This is the heaviest track on the record and as the name suggests we wanted it to feel like a big slab of music. We wanted it to feel very dense.”





In conjunction, Dead Oceans announces a series of listening sessions in New York and Los Angeles where attendees will get a first listen of everything is alive in Dolby Atmos® and in London with L-Acoustics Creations for an immersive sound experience throughout the new album. Fans will be able to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to attend. Later this Autumn, Slowdive will embark on a North American, UK and Ireland tour, with all UK dates, aside from a few remaining Belfast tickets now sold out. A full list of dates is below and tickets are on sale now.





everything is alive Dolby Atmos Immersive Listening Sessions:

Wed. 8/23 - London, UK @ L-Acoustics Creations London

Thu. 8/24 - New York, NY @ Dolby Screening Room NYC

Thu. 8/31 - Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Screening Room Hollywood Vine

Slowdive Tour Dates:

Fri. Aug. 11 - Sicily, IT @ Ypsigrock Festival

Fri. Aug. 18 - Brecon Beacon, GB @ Green Man Festival

Sat. Sep. 23 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre [SOLD OUT]

Mon. Sep. 25 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston [SOLD OUT]

Wed. Sep. 27 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall [SOLD OUT]

Thu. Sep. 28 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall [SOLD OUT]

Fri. Sep. 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Sep. 30 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club [SOLD OUT]

Mon. Oct. 2 - Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy @ Mahall’s [SOLD OUT]

Tue. Oct. 3 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre [SOLD OUT]

Wed. Oct. 4 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Fri. Oct. 6 - Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Oct. 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

Mon. Oct. 9 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom [SOLD OUT]

Tue. Oct. 10 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo [SOLD OUT]

Thu. Oct. 12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Oct. 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether [SOLD OUT]

Sun. Oct. 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether [SOLD OUT]

Mon. Oct. 16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Mon. Oct. 30 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU [SOLD OUT]

Tue. Oct. 31 - Manchester, UK @ Ritz [SOLD OUT]

Wed. Nov. 1 - Bristol, UK @ SWX [SOLD OUT]

Fri. Nov. 3 - London, UK @ Troxy [SOLD OUT]

Sun. Nov. 5 - Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

Mon. Nov. 6 - Dublin, IR @ National Stadium

Sat. Nov. 25 - Sun. Nov. 26 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Primavera Sound

Mon. Dec. 4 - Santiago, CL @ Teatro Coliseo

Thu. Dec. 7 - Asunción, PY @ Primavera Sound

Sat. Dec. 9 - Sun. Dec. 10 - Bogotá, CO @ Primavera Sound





Slowdive’s last album of their original run was 1995’s Pygmalion. Slowdive broke up that year, although some of the members went on to form Mojave 3. The band reformed in 2014 and began playing shows again.

We interviewed Slowdive’s Neil Halstead and Rachel Goswell in 2014 about the reunion and posted various articles on the band. Read our print magazine article on Slowdive’s reunion. Read our separate interviews with Neil Halstead and Rachel Goswell about the reunion. Finally read our interview with Halstead and Goswell about the bands that inspired Slowdive.







