Slug Shares New Single “Cut of Your Jib” Thy Socialite! Due Out January 20, 2023 via Daylight Savings

Photography by Andy Martin



Slug (aka Ian Black) has shared a new single, “Cut of Your Jib.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Thy Socialite!, which will be out on January 20, 2023 via Field Music’s new label Daylight Savings. Listen below.

“‘Cut Of Your Jib’ is a celebration of the so called unfashionable music that is constantly embedded in my record collection. As much as I love the violent sounds of The Velvet Underground, the motorik groove of Neu!, the sheer wall of noise from Converge and the glitchy electronica of Aphex Twin…I also adore ‘Eliminator’ by ZZTop, ‘1984’ by Van Halen and the sweet mellow technical soft rock of Toto ‘4’ just as much. Somehow, I feel, with the vastness of music platforms been able to share every kind of music possible, bands have stumbled into a ticky box exercise where we only allow the same cool bands as influence.

“CAN? - tick

“Suicide? - tick

“KISS?....absolutely not.

“Well I say let your uncool, soft rock dreams roam free. Where’s me fucking face paint? Time to melt faces.”

