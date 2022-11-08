 Slug Shares New Single “Cut of Your Jib” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, November 8th, 2022  
Subscribe

Slug Shares New Single “Cut of Your Jib”

Thy Socialite! Due Out January 20, 2023 via Daylight Savings

Nov 07, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Andy Martin
Bookmark and Share


Slug (aka Ian Black) has shared a new single, “Cut of Your Jib.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Thy Socialite!, which will be out on January 20, 2023 via Field Music’s new label Daylight Savings. Listen below.

“‘Cut Of Your Jib’ is a celebration of the so called unfashionable music that is constantly embedded in my record collection. As much as I love the violent sounds of The Velvet Underground, the motorik groove of Neu!, the sheer wall of noise from Converge and the glitchy electronica of Aphex Twin…I also adore ‘Eliminator’ by ZZTop, ‘1984’ by Van Halen and the sweet mellow technical soft rock of Toto ‘4’ just as much. Somehow, I feel, with the vastness of music platforms been able to share every kind of music possible, bands have stumbled into a ticky box exercise where we only allow the same cool bands as influence.

“CAN? - tick

“Suicide? - tick

“KISS?....absolutely not.

“Well I say let your uncool, soft rock dreams roam free. Where’s me fucking face paint? Time to melt faces.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent