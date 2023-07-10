Snõõper Share Video For New Song “Running”
Debut Album Super Snõõper Due Out This Friday via Third Man
Jul 10, 2023
Photography by Monica Murray
Nashville-based DIY punk outfit, Snõõper, have shared a Sean McGuirk-directed music video for their new song “Running,” which is the latest release from their upcoming album, Super Snõõper. This LP is due out this Friday via Third Man. The band also have some summer and fall tour dates lined up. Below, check out the video followed by the Super Snõõper’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as upcoming performances.
Snõõper are Blair Tramel (vocals), Connor Cummins (Guitar), Cam Sarrett (Drums), Happy Haugen (Bass), and Ian Teeple (guitar).
Of the track “Running,” Tramel says in a press release: “‘Running’ was written deep in the pandemic when people began to feel hopeless and everything began to feel really scary. People felt out of control as we watched our country experience the consequences of an unjust system. Most days, all I could do was go for a long walk or run. I think sometimes that’s all anyone can do when things feel out of control. We can always get out of our minds and into our bodies. Move, breathe, jump, put one foot in front of the other.” The music video is an homage to 80s home workout videos, filtered through a kaleidoscopic lens.
The entirety of Super Snõõper was recorded at The Bomb Shelter in Nashville.
Snõõper previously shared “Pod,” “Fitness,” and “Powerball,” which are all featured on this upcoming album.
Super Snõõper Tracklist:
1. Intro
2. Bed Bugs
3. Pod
4. Fitness
5. Powerball
6. Xerox
7. Fruit Fly
8. Inventory
9. Stretching 1 (vinyl only)
10. Stretching 2 (vinyl only)
11. Defect
12. Town Topic
13. Music For Spies
14. Microbe
15. Unable
16. Running
Snõõper Tour Dates:
Thu. July 13 - West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre
Fri. July 14 - San Diego, CA - The Whistle Shop
Sat. July 15 - San Pedro, CA @ The Sardine
Sun. July 16 - Pomona, CA @ Viva Pomona
Sat. Sept. 2 - High View, WV @ Zapateo
Fri. Oct. 13 - Sun. Oct. 15 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
Sun. Nov. 5 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Mon. Nov. 6 - Gladow, UK @ Hug & Pint
Tue. Nov. 7 - Manchester, UK @ YES Basement
Wed. Nov. 8 - London, UK @ The Windmill
Fri. Nov. 10 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Festival (Roadhouse)
Sat. Nov. 11 - Bristol, UK @ The Lanes
