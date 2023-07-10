News

Snõõper Share Video For New Song “Running” Debut Album Super Snõõper Due Out This Friday via Third Man

Photography by Monica Murray



Nashville-based DIY punk outfit, Snõõper, have shared a Sean McGuirk-directed music video for their new song “Running,” which is the latest release from their upcoming album, Super Snõõper. This LP is due out this Friday via Third Man. The band also have some summer and fall tour dates lined up. Below, check out the video followed by the Super Snõõper’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as upcoming performances.



Snõõper are Blair Tramel (vocals), Connor Cummins (Guitar), Cam Sarrett (Drums), Happy Haugen (Bass), and Ian Teeple (guitar).



Of the track “Running,” Tramel says in a press release: “‘Running’ was written deep in the pandemic when people began to feel hopeless and everything began to feel really scary. People felt out of control as we watched our country experience the consequences of an unjust system. Most days, all I could do was go for a long walk or run. I think sometimes that’s all anyone can do when things feel out of control. We can always get out of our minds and into our bodies. Move, breathe, jump, put one foot in front of the other.” The music video is an homage to 80s home workout videos, filtered through a kaleidoscopic lens.



The entirety of Super Snõõper was recorded at The Bomb Shelter in Nashville.



Snõõper previously shared “Pod,” “Fitness,” and “Powerball,” which are all featured on this upcoming album.

Super Snõõper Tracklist:



1. Intro

2. Bed Bugs

3. Pod

4. Fitness

5. Powerball

6. Xerox

7. Fruit Fly

8. Inventory

9. Stretching 1 (vinyl only)

10. Stretching 2 (vinyl only)

11. Defect

12. Town Topic

13. Music For Spies

14. Microbe

15. Unable

16. Running



Snõõper Tour Dates:





Thu. July 13 - West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

Fri. July 14 - San Diego, CA - The Whistle Shop

Sat. July 15 - San Pedro, CA @ The Sardine

Sun. July 16 - Pomona, CA @ Viva Pomona

Sat. Sept. 2 - High View, WV @ Zapateo

Fri. Oct. 13 - Sun. Oct. 15 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

Sun. Nov. 5 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Mon. Nov. 6 - Gladow, UK @ Hug & Pint

Tue. Nov. 7 - Manchester, UK @ YES Basement

Wed. Nov. 8 - London, UK @ The Windmill

Fri. Nov. 10 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Festival (Roadhouse)

Sat. Nov. 11 - Bristol, UK @ The Lanes

