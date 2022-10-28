News

All





Soccer Mommy Shares New Version of “Darkness Forever” Sometimes, Forever Out Now via Loma Vista

Photography by Sophie Hur



Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) has shared a new version of the song “Darkness Forever” from her most recent album, Sometimes, Forever. Listen to the new version and view a full list of Allison’s upcoming tour dates below.

Allison states in a press release: “This version of ‘Darkness Forever’ is really exciting for me because it’s kind of what got me inspired to start working on the rest of the album. It felt new and fresh, and I had a lot of fun making it. When I was done with it, I felt very ready to work on more stuff for the record.”

Sometimes, Forever came out earlier this year via Loma Vista. Read our review of it here.

Soccer Mommy Tour Dates:

10/28/22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex *

10/29/22 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

10/30/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

11/01/22 - Chicago, IL @ Metro *

11/02/22 - Evanston, IL @ SPACE * [SOLD OUT]

11/04/22 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *

11/05/22 - North Adams, MA @ Mass MOCA *

11/06/22 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

11/09/22 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall ^ [SOLD OUT]

11/10/22 - Middletown, CT @ Harbor Park [SOLD OUT]

11/11/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^

11/12/22 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^ [SOLD OUT]

11/13/22 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

11/14/22 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ^

11/16/22 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre ^

11/17/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven Stage ^

11/18/22 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

11/19/22 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

11/30/22 - St. Louis, MO @ Pageant #

12/02/22 - Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington’s #

12/03/22 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #

12/04/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #

12/06/22 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre #

12/07/22 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore #

12/08/22 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom #

12/10/22 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

12/11/22 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #

12/13/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

12/14/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #

12/15/22 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace #

12/16/22 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s East #

12/17/22 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues #

* with support from Lightning Bug

^ with support from Helena Deland

# with support from TOPS

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.