Soccer Mommy Shares Video For “Feel It All the Time”
Sometimes, Forever Out Now via Loma Vista
Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) has shared a video for the song “Feel It All the Time” from her most recent album, Sometimes, Forever. View the Zev Magasis-directed video below.
In a press release, Allison elaborates on the inspiration behind the video: “‘Feel It All The Time’ is a song that felt really easy and honest for me as soon as I wrote it. It uses this idea of an old truck to kind of compare this feeling of aging too fast. There are also these glimpses of light and freedom, from something as simple as the wind in your hair, that can make you feel alive.”
Sometimes, Forever came out earlier this year via Loma Vista. Read our review of it here.
