News

All





Sondre Lerche Shares New Song “The Most Savage Joke” (Plus Stream the New Remixes and Demos Album) Avatars of the Night Out Now via PLZ/InGrooves

Photography by Hilde Solli



Norwegian singer/songwriter Sondre Lerche has released a new remixes and demos album, Avatars of the Night, a companion piece to his 2022 album, Avatars of Love. It includes the new song, “The Most Savage Joke,” which he has also shared separately as a single. Below, stream the full album and check out “The Most Savage Joke.” Also below are Lerche’s upcoming tour dates.

Lerche had this to say about the new single in a press release: “‘The Most Savage Joke’ was the last song written for Avatars of Love. It is perhaps a little ironic that it would’ve been the shortest song by far on this album with an average song running time of seven minutes. At less than three minutes, clearly it had to go. I had originally written and recorded 16 songs that year, and I deeply wanted to include all of them. I had never felt that strongly about a body of songs and recordings before. For months I tried sequencing the album as a double vinyl, including The Most Savage Joke in the running order. But when I realized that it would have to be a triple LP if I were to fit all 16 songs on it, I grew worried that I would just keep on writing and recording new songs in order to fill out all six vinyl sides, and that I’d simply never finish this album. I was so exhausted towards the end. Eventually I left off the two shortest songs, ‘Sunset Tower In The Rain’—which played like a summation of the central themes of the album; desire, loss and writing songs about desire and loss—and ‘The Most Savage Joke.’ It was the last one to be finalized, with co-producer Matias Tellez in the summer of 2021. I loved how compact in structure, yet big in projection it grew. But in the end it felt too fatalist and cynical next to the album’s more frequently epic and poetic journeys that were so central to the collective body of work that became Avatars of Love. It was done. I didn’t listen to ‘The Most Savage Joke’ for a year, and I almost forgot it existed. I was so caught up in touring and promoting the album. And then I heard it in an all new, refreshing light, as I was curating Avatars of the Night. It suddenly felt like the closing argument to summarize the paradox of life and love I had needed 86 minutes to capture on Avatars of Love: ‘All this beauty we parade/is not of any use to us/until it goes away.’”

In other Sondre Lerche news, he will be starring in the Nordic stage production of Moulin Rouge!, which will premiere on August 30 at Chateau Neuf in Oslo, Norway. He will be playing Christian, who was played by Ewan McGregor in Baz Luhrman’s original 2001 movie.

Lerche was among the artists featured on our Covers of Covers album, which came out in March 2022 via American Laundromat. He covers Mitski’s “Townie.” Check out his track here and stream the whole album here.

<a href="https://sondrelerchemusic.bandcamp.com/album/avatars-of-the-night">Avatars Of The Night by Sondre Lerche</a>

Sondre Lerche Tour Dates:

5/18: Chicago, IL - Old Town School

5/20: Brooklyn, NY - National Sawdust *SOLD OUT*

5/21: Minneapolis, MN - Dakota

5/23: Seattle, WA - Triple Door

5/24: San Francisco, CA - Chapel

5/25: Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

5/27: Ephraim, UT - Snow College

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.