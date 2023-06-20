News

All





Sonic Youth Announce Remastered Vinyl and CD Release of Final U.S. Live Performance Live in Brooklyn 2011 Due Out August 18 via Silver Current





Esteemed American rock band, Sonic Youth, have announced the remixed and remastered physical release of their final U.S. performance, Live in Brooklyn 2011. Physical copies of the album, which will be offered on 2xLP, 2xCD, and 2xTape, are due out August 18 via Silver Current. A digital release of the album will also be available on Goofin’. Listen to the album’s first two tracks, “Brave Men Run (In My Family)” and “Death Valley ’69,” below.

On August 12, 2011 Sonic Youth played their final U.S. show on an outdoor stage overlooking the East River at the Williamsburg Waterfront in Brooklyn. They played a total of 17 songs, spanning from the deep cuts of their first studio album to their last.

Of the performance, drummer Steve Shelley says in a press release: “This show was a culmination of a run of really special outdoor summertime shows in New York City for us, starting in ’92 with Summerstage in Central Park when we played with Sun Ra. For the Williamsburg Waterfront show I wrote out the set list to present to the band and it was a lot of material we hadn’t played in a while, a lot of deep cuts, so I wasn’t sure if everybody would feel like doing it. After worrying about which songs the band might say yes or no to, I threw those concerns out the window and I just made a list of songs that I thought would be a great set. We practiced the week of the show at our space in Hoboken and put the set together. First we’d try and make sure we had a guitar in the song’s tuning, then we’d try to remember the arrangement and try and put it together, sometimes re-learning bar by bar. In the end I think the whole song list made it through. Even as early as ’86 and ’87 we stopped playing ‘Death Valley 69’ and ‘Brave Men Run’ with any regularity. We’d just get excited about new material coming into the set and songs would get ‘retired’ and wouldn’t get played again for years. So on this particular night in Brooklyn a lot of those retired songs and deep cuts got dusted off and played for this show. It turned out to be a pretty special event with a really special song list.”

The performance, now coined “The Last Show” by fans, holds sentimental value as Sonic Youth got their start in New York. Guitarist Lee Ranaldo says: “The stage was facing the East River from the Williamsburg, Brooklyn waterfront, and I recall the sun going down in the west during our set. It was a pretty magical, if kinda weird day. Fitting, somehow, that our ‘last show’ should be in New York City, our home and where it all began…”

Last year, Sonic Youth released a recording of their 1989 performance in Kyiv, Ukraine where proceeds went towards World Central Kitchen.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=“https://sonicyouth.bandcamp.com/album/live-in-brooklyn-2011-2”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Live in Brooklyn 2011 by Sonic Youth&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=“https://sonicyouth.bandcamp.com/album/live-in-brooklyn-2011-2”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Live in Brooklyn 2011 by Sonic Youth&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.