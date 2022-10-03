 Sorry Share Video for New Song “Closer” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, October 3rd, 2022  
Sorry Share Video for New Song “Closer”

Anywhere But Here Out This Friday via Domino

Oct 03, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Felix Bayley Higgins
North London band Sorry have shared a video for their new song “Closer.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Anywhere But Here, which will be out this Friday (October 7) via Domino. View the FLASHA-directed video below.

Sorry is led by Asha Lorenz and Louis O’Bryen. The lineup also features drummer Lincoln Barrett, multi-instrumentalist Campbell Baum, and Marco Pini on electronics.

In a press release, the band state: “The lyrics in ‘Closer’ came quickly in one gulp, it felt as if I was talking through quite a few people that had hurt me and me hurting people too. It’s about the person that we are made into sometimes by experiences or desire, and the shame that comes with that. It also is about addiction and the circular spiral of its pattern, rotating and returning. We wanted it to sound like a song from a NYC band in the noughties and the sound developed from there.”

Anywhere But Here was produced by O’Bryen and Lorenz, along with Adrian Utley of Portishead and Ali Chant.

Back in April, the band shared the album track “There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved.” It was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced in July, Sorry shared the song “Let the Lights On,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the song “Key to the City,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

Last year, Sorry shared the EP Twixtustwain. Their debut album, 925, came out in 2020 on Domino, and made it to #35 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Read our interview with the band.

