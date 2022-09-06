News

Sorry Share Video for New Song “Key to the City” Anywhere But Here Due Out October 7 via Domino

Photography by Iris Luz



North London band Sorry are releasing a new album, Anywhere But Here, on October 7 via Domino. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “Key to the City,” via a video for it. FLASHA directed the video. Watch it below followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Sorry is led by Asha Lorenz and Louis O’Bryen. The lineup also features drummer Lincoln Barrett, multi-instrumentalist Campbell Baum, and Marco Pini on electronics.

Lorenz had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Key to the City’ is a song that stemmed from a very specific situation in my life but that I hope has a more universal resonance. It’s meant as a kind of tender ‘fuck you’ at the dying moment of a relationship you don’t necessarily want to end —when it’s hard to reconcile feelings of anger, jealousy, resentment etc. with the undeniable love you still have for that person. That crossover of pride and vulnerability led me to an image of a deer in the headlights. It’s about trying your hardest to retain control when you know you’re exposed emotionally, sexually, spiritually, everything. In the nude of the headlights, in the nude of someone’s love…. The song came together after the original recording session and stemmed from Louis experimenting with new tunings to give us a bit of a push. This one has a Nick Drake feel. We wanted it to sound cinematic and lonely.”

Anywhere But Here was produced by O’Bryen and Lorenz, along with Adrian Utley of Portishead and Ali Chant.

Back in April, the band shared the album track “There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved.” It was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced in July, Sorry shared the song “Let the Lights On,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Last year, Sorry shared the EP Twixtustwain. Their debut album, 925, came out in 2020 on Domino, and made it to #35 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Read our interview with the band.

Sorry Tour Dates:

2022:



Oct 6 | Banquet, Kingston

Oct 7 | Resident, Brighton

Oct 8 | Pie & Vinyl, Southsea (matinée)

Oct 8 | Rough Trade, Bristol

Oct 9 | Truck, Oxford (matinée)

Oct 9 | Relevant, Cambridge

Oct 10 | Rough Trade East, London

Oct 13 | Urban Spree, Berlin

Oct 14 | EKKO, Amsterdam

Oct 15 | Pop Up, Paris

Oct 25 | Chalk, Brighton

Oct 26 | Metronome, Nottingham

Oct 27 | Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Oct 28 | Stereo, Glasgow

Oct 29 | Academy 2, Dublin

Oct 31 | Fleece, Bristol

Nov 1 | White Hotel, Manchester

Nov 2 | Electric Brixton, London

Nov 8 | Johnny Brenda’s, Philadelphia, PA

Nov 9 | Elsewhere Zone 1, Brooklyn, NY

Nov 11 | DC9, Washington, DC

Nov 12 | Local 506, Durham, NC

Nov 14 | Aisle 5, Atlanta, GA

Nov 18 | Mahall’s, Cleveland, OH

Nov 19 | Ace Of Cups, Columbus, OH

Nov 20 | The Garrison, Toronto, ON

Nov 22 | Empty Bottle, Chicago, IL

Nov 23 | 7th Street Entry, Minneapolis, MN

Nov 27 | Wise Hall, Vancouver, BC

Nov 28 | Barboza, Seattle, WA

Nov 29 | Doug Fir, Portland, OR

Dec 1 | Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA

Dec 2 | Zebulon, Los Angeles, CA



2023:



Feb 7 | Le Grand Mix, Tourcoing

Feb 8 | Stereolux, Nantes

Feb 10 | Petit Bain, Paris

Feb 11 | AB Club, Brussels

Feb 13 | Bumann & Sohn, Cologne

Feb 14 | Paradiso Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam

Feb 15 | Molotow Skybar, Hamburg

Feb 16 | Musikforeningen Loppen, Copenhagen

Feb 18 | Kantine am Berghain, Berlin

Feb 19 | Cafe V Lese, Prague

Feb 21 | Bogen F, Zurich

Feb 22 | Belezza, Milan

Feb 23 | Covo Club, Bologna

Feb 25 | Le Sonic, Lyon

Feb 28 | Sidecar, Barcelona

Mar 1 | Wurlitzer Ballroom, Madrid

Mar 2 | ZDB, Lisbon

