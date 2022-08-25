News

All





Soundtrack For David Bowie Documentary Announced, New Version of “Modern Love” Shared Moonage Daydream Soundtrack Due Out September 16 via Parlophone





The official soundtrack to the forthcoming David Bowie documentary, Moonage Daydream, has been announced. The soundtrack features previously unheard versions of songs, as well as live recordings and new mixes made specifically for the album. It will be out on September 16 via Parlophone, released concurrently with the film. A new mix of Bowie’s 1983 song “Modern Love,” which will be featured on the soundtrack, has just been shared. Listen to the new version and view the soundtrack’s tracklist below.

Moonage Daydream Tracklist:

1. “Time… one of the most complex expressions…”

2. Ian Fish U.K. Heir (Moonage Daydream Mix 1)

3. Hallo Spaceboy (Remix Moonage Daydream Edit)

4. Medley: Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud / All The Young Dudes / Oh! You Pretty Things Live)

5. Life On Mars? (2016 Mix Moonage Daydream Edit)

6. Moonage Daydream (Live)

7. The Jean Genie / Love Me Do / The Jean Genie (Live) (featuring Jeff Beck)

8. The Light (Excerpt)*

9. Warszawa (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

10. Quicksand (Early Version 2021 Mix)

11. Medley: Future Legend / Diamonds Dogs intro / Cracked Actor

12. Rock ‘n’ Roll With Me (Live in Buffalo 8th November 1974)

13. Aladdin Sane (Moonage Daydream Edit)

14. Subterraneans

15. Space Oddity (Moonage Daydream Mix)

16. V-2 Schneider

17. Sound And Vision (Moonage Daydream Mix)

18. A New Career In A New Town (Moonage Daydream Mix)

19. Word On A Wing (Moonage Daydream Excerpt)

20. “Heroes” (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

21. D.J. (Moonage Daydream Mix)

22. Ashes To Ashes (Moonage Daydream Mix)

23. Move On (Moonage Daydream acappella Mix Edit)

24. Moss Garden (Moonage Daydream Edit)

25. Cygnet Committee/Lazarus (Moonage Daydream Mix)

26. Memory Of A Free Festival (Harmonium Edit)

27. Modern Love (Moonage Daydream Mix)

28. Let’s Dance (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

29. The Mysteries (Moonage Daydream Mix)

30. Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

31. Ian Fish U.K. Heir (Moonage Daydream Mix 2)

32. Word On A Wing (Moonage Daydream Mix)

33. Hallo Spaceboy (live Moonage Daydream Mix)

34. I Have Not Been To Oxford Town (Moonage Daydream Acappella Mix Edit)

35. “Heroes”: IV. Sons Of The Silent Age (Excerpt) *

36. ★ (Moonage Daydream Mix Edit)

37. Ian Fish U.K. Heir (Moonage Daydream Mix Excerpt)

38. Memory Of A Free Festival (Moonage Daydream Mix Edit)

39. Starman

40. “You’re aware of a deeper existence…”

41. Changes

42. “Let me tell you one thing…”

43. “Well, you know what this has been an incredible pleasure…”

* Performed by Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra conducted by Marin Alsop

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.