Sparks Share “The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte” Video Starring Cate Blanchett

Sparks (brothers Ron and Russell Mael) are releasing a new album, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte, on May 26 via Island. Yesterday they shared its first single, title track “The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte.” Now they have shared a video for the song starring none other than Oscar winning actress Cate Blanchett (who is nominated again this year for Tár). Sparks co-directed the video with Richie Starzec. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Ron and Russell Mael had this to say about the video in a press release: “We met Cate Blanchett in Paris at the César Awards last year, little knowing that a year later, one of the great actors of our time (and a splendid person!) would graciously consent to lending her bootie-shaking skills to the first video from our new album, ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte.’ Dreams really do come true. We will sleep well tonight knowing that forever we can say we co-starred in a film with Cate Blanchett!”

The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte will be the band’s first album on Island Records in 47 years. The band released several albums on the label in the 1970s, including 1974’s classic Kimono My House. Their last album for the label was 1976’s Big Beat.

Sparks’ last album was 2020’s A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip. In 2021, Edgar Wright directed an acclaimed documentary on the band, The Sparks Brothers. In 2021, they also co-wrote the musical film, Annette, with director Leos Carax and also did all the music for it. In 2022, they announced a reissue series.

The Mael brothers collectively had this to say about the new album and rejoining Island in a previous press release: “Funny how things work! One of the most memorable periods for Sparks, the one that forever cemented our relationship with the UK and also exposed Sparks to a bigger audience around the world, was the ’70s Island Records era. Chris Blackwell, Muff Winwood, and Co. went all in on our album, Kimono My House, and released a truly non-conventional first single, ‘This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both of Us.’ Their belief (and ours) proved right: that there was a place for both bold creativity and commerciality in pop music. And here we find ourselves in 2023, almost 50 years later, re-signing with Island Records, again with an album that we all feel is as bold and uncompromising as anything we did back then, or for that matter, anytime throughout our career. We’re happy that after so much time, we’ve reconnected with Island, sharing the same spirit of adventure that we all had way back when, but with our new album, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte.”

Louis Bloom, president of Island, had this to say: “Sparks have always been one of the most original, ground-breaking and creative groups in pop and their longevity is partly down to their ability to constantly reinvent themselves. It’s an honor and thrill having Sparks back on Island. Next year it will be 50 years since Island released ‘Kimono My House.’ That album sounded like it came from the future and once again with The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte, Ron & Russell have created a pop masterpiece that sounds like no one else.“

Sparks’ manager Sue Harris added: “Levels of interest in Sparks, worldwide, have never been so high. In part this is due to the releases of the Edgar Wright directed documentary The Sparks Brothers and Annette, the musical film Ron and Russell wrote, but it is also due to their seemingly inexhaustible creativity and sheer hard work. Each album is more ambitious, each tour larger and more far reaching. It was important to partner with a label who could match the band’s ambition on a global scale.”

Sparks 2023 Tour Dates:

May



23 – Oxford, UK – New Theatre Oxford

24 – Liverpool, UK – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

26 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo

27 – Manchester, UK – Bridgewater Hall

29 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

30 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall



June



2 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Barcelona *

8 – Madrid, Spain – Primavera Sound Madrid *

10 – Porto, Portugal – Primavera Sound Porto *

13 – Paris, France – Le Grand Rex

14 – Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg, Grote Zaal

16 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Store Vega

18 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

20 – Brussels, Belgium – Cirque Royal

22 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Civic at The Halls

27 – New York, NY, USA – Beacon Theatre

28 – Philadelphia, PA, USA – Keswick Theatre

30 – Washington, DC, USA – Lincoln Theatre



July



1 – Boston, MA, USA – The Wilbur

3 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Danforth Music Hall

5 – Chicago, IL, USA – Copernicus Center

6 – Milwaukee, WI, USA – Pabst Theater

8 – Kansas City, MO, USA – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

9 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

12 – Dallas, TX, USA – Texas Theatre

13 – Austin, TX, USA – ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

16 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – Hollywood Bowl †

24 – Osaka, Japan – Namba Hatch

25 – Tokyo, Japan – Line Cube Shibuya



* Festival Appearance

† w/ Special Guests They Might Be Giants

