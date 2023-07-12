 Special Interest Share New Track “Disco 1.5” and Announce Summer and Fall Tour Dates | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, July 12th, 2023  
Special Interest Share New Track “Disco 1.5” and Announce Summer and Fall Tour Dates

Endure Out Now on Rough Trade

Jul 12, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar Photography by Alexis Gross
No-wave punk group Special Interest have shared a stand-alone single “Disco 1.5” via Rough Trade. “Disco 1.5” reflects the way their much-loved track “Disco” was meant to be heard—the way Special Interest have been playing it live for the past four or five years. The band have a European festival run throughout the summer and will support Sleaford Mods on their UK and Ireland dates throughout the fall. Check out “Disco 1.5” below, followed by the upcoming tour dates.

Special Interest are Alli Logout on vocals, Maria Elena on guitar, Nathan Cassiani on bass, and Ruth Mascelli on synthesizer and drum machine.

The group’s third studio album Endure was released in 2022 via Rough Trade.

Special Interest Tour Dates:

Thursday, August 3rd – Rees Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop
Friday, August 4th – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival
Saturday, August 5th – Tasov, CZ @ Beseda U Bigbitu
Monday, August 7th – Vienna, AT @ Fluc Wanne - TBC
Tuesday, August 8th – Budapest, HU @ Turbina - TBC
Thursday, August 10th – Oslo, NO @ Oyafestivalen
Friday, August 11th @ Gothenburg, SE @ Stay Out West
Wednesday, August 16th – Porto, PT @ Paredes de Coura
Thursday, August 17th – St Malo, FR @Route Du Rock
Sunday, August 20th – Wales, UK @ Green Man Festival

Friday, November, 3rd – Los Angeles, US @ Substance
Thursday, 9th November - Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Festival / Petit Bain
Saturday, 11th November – Barcelona, ES @ Mira Festival / Fira Montjuïc
Wednesday, 22nd November - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy, w/ Sleaford Mods
Thursday, 23rd November – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy, w/ Sleaford Mods
Saturday, 25th November – Dublin, IE @ National Stadium, w/ Sleaford Mods
Tuesday, 28th November – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy, w/ Sleaford Mods
Wednesday, 29th November – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse, w/ Sleaford Mods
Thursday, 30th November – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy, w/ Sleaford Mods
Saturday 02nd December – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace, w/ Sleaford Mods

