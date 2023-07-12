News

Special Interest Share New Track “Disco 1.5” and Announce Summer and Fall Tour Dates Endure Out Now on Rough Trade

Photography by Alexis Gross



No-wave punk group Special Interest have shared a stand-alone single “Disco 1.5” via Rough Trade. “Disco 1.5” reflects the way their much-loved track “Disco” was meant to be heard—the way Special Interest have been playing it live for the past four or five years. The band have a European festival run throughout the summer and will support Sleaford Mods on their UK and Ireland dates throughout the fall. Check out “Disco 1.5” below, followed by the upcoming tour dates.



Special Interest are Alli Logout on vocals, Maria Elena on guitar, Nathan Cassiani on bass, and Ruth Mascelli on synthesizer and drum machine.



The group’s third studio album Endure was released in 2022 via Rough Trade.

Special Interest Tour Dates:



Thursday, August 3rd – Rees Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop

Friday, August 4th – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

Saturday, August 5th – Tasov, CZ @ Beseda U Bigbitu

Monday, August 7th – Vienna, AT @ Fluc Wanne - TBC

Tuesday, August 8th – Budapest, HU @ Turbina - TBC

Thursday, August 10th – Oslo, NO @ Oyafestivalen

Friday, August 11th @ Gothenburg, SE @ Stay Out West

Wednesday, August 16th – Porto, PT @ Paredes de Coura

Thursday, August 17th – St Malo, FR @Route Du Rock

Sunday, August 20th – Wales, UK @ Green Man Festival



Friday, November, 3rd – Los Angeles, US @ Substance

Thursday, 9th November - Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Festival / Petit Bain

Saturday, 11th November – Barcelona, ES @ Mira Festival / Fira Montjuïc

Wednesday, 22nd November - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy, w/ Sleaford Mods

Thursday, 23rd November – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy, w/ Sleaford Mods

Saturday, 25th November – Dublin, IE @ National Stadium, w/ Sleaford Mods

Tuesday, 28th November – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy, w/ Sleaford Mods

Wednesday, 29th November – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse, w/ Sleaford Mods

Thursday, 30th November – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy, w/ Sleaford Mods

Saturday 02nd December – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace, w/ Sleaford Mods

