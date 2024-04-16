News

Spiritualized Announce “Songs in A&E” Reissue, Share Two Videos Reissue Due Out June 21 via Fat Possum

Photography by Nick Waplington



Spiritualized (aka Jason Pierce and backing band) have announced a reissue of their 2008 album, Songs in A&E, and shared videos for “Soul on Fire” and “You Lie You Cheat,” which are now available online. The vinyl reissue will be out on June 21 via Fat Possum, as part of their Spiritualized reissue program. Below watch the videos and check out the new cover artwork for the reissue.

Pierce nearly died while making the album, after being diagnosed with double pneumonia.

“I remember saying at the time,” Pierce says in a press release, “that I felt like people who have these kinds of experiences become more charitable. They change or whatever. But I think I came back partly to the same disappointing person I was before. And sometimes I still feel the same. But a lot of people worked really hard to get me out of there and I also realized just how lucky I was.”

Matt Colton remastered the album for vinyl at Metropolis Mastering.

In January Spiritualized released a 20th anniversary vinyl reissue of their 2003 album Amazing Grace.

Read our interview with Pierce about the Amazing Grace reissue.

Spiritualized’s last album, Everything Was Beautiful, came out in 2022 via Fat Possum (stream it here).

Read our 2008 interview with Jason Pierce.

Songs in A&E Tracklist:

1. Harmony 1 (Mellotron)

2. Sweet Talk

3. Death Take Your Fiddle

4. I Gotta Fire

5. Soul on Fire

6. Harmony 2 (Piano)

7. Sitting on Fire

8. Yeah Yeah

9. You Lie You Cheat

10. Harmony 3 (Voice)

11. Baby I’m Just A Fool

12. Don’t Hold Me Close

13. Harmony 4 (The Old Man…)

14. The Waves Crash In

15. Harmony 5 (Accordion)

16. Borrowed Your Gun

17. Harmony 6 (Glockenspiel)

18. Goodnight Goodnight

