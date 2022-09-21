 Spoon Announce “Lucifer On The Sofa” Reworking By Adrian Sherwood | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, September 21st, 2022  
Subscribe

Spoon Announce “Lucifer on the Sofa” Reworking By Adrian Sherwood, Share “On the Radio” Remix

Lucifer on the Moon Due Out November 4 via Matador

Sep 21, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Olivia Wolf
Bookmark and Share


Spoon have announced a new version of their most recent album, Lucifer on the Sofa. The new version, entitled Lucifer on the Moon, will consist of reworkings of each album track by dub artist Adrian Sherwood. It will be out on November 4 via Matador. The band have also shared a video for a reworked version of the album track “On the Radio.” View the Britt Daniel-directed video below, along with the album’s cover art.

Lucifer on the Sofa came out in February via Matador. It featured the singles “My Babe,” “The Hardest Cut,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Wild,” which received an individual EP release featuring several mixes of the song, including one by Jack Antonoff.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent