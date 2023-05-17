News

Spoon Announce New EP, Share New Song “Sugar Babies” Memory Dust EP Due Out June 13 via Matador

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



Spoon have announced a new EP, Memory Dust, and shared its first single, “Sugar Babies.” Memory Dust is due out digitally on June 13 via Matador. Listen to “Sugar Babies” below, followed by the EP’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Memory Dust features two new songs and a cover of Bo Diddley’s “She’s Fine, She’s Mine.” The EP follows their last album, Lucifer on the Sofa, which came out in February 2022 via Matador and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2022. The tracks were recorded during the sessions for that album, but were left unfinished until now.

Memory Dust EP Tracklist:

1. Sugar Babies

2. She’s Fine, She’s Mine

3. Silver Girl

Spoon Tour Dates:

Sat. May 27 – New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater

Wed. June 14 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

Thu. June 15 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

Fri. June 16 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset #

Sun. June 18 – Paris, FR @ Zenith de Paris #

Mon. June 19 – Paris, FR @ Zenith de Paris #

Tue. June 20 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

Wed. June 21 – London, UK @ The O2 #

Thu. June 22 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena #

Sat. June 24 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro #

Tue. June 27 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium Cologne #

Wed. June 28 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark-Open-Air-Bühne #

Fri. June 30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

Sat. July 1 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

Sun. July 2 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival

Tue. July 4 – Nimes, FR @ Festival de Nimes

Thu. July 6 – Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive

Fri. July 7 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

Sun. August 20 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre %

Mon. August 21 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House

Tue. August 22 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater %

Thu. August 24 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theater %

Sat. August 26 – Abiquiu, NM @ Blossoms & Bones Ghost Ranch Music Festival

Sun. August 27 – Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair %

Mon. August 28 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre %

Wed. August 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre %

Fri. September 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater %

Sat. September 2 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre %

Sun. September 3 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park %

Wed. September 13 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis SOLD OUT

Thu. September 14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club SOLD OUT

Thu. September 15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Sat. September 16 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond



# w/ The Black Keys

% w/ Weezer

