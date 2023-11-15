News

SPRINTS Share New Single “Shadow Of A Doubt” And Announce EU and US Dates

Photography by Niamh Barry



Dublin’s SPRINTS share the latest single from their hotly-anticipated debut album Letter To Self, set for release Jan 5th via City Slang Records. “Shadow Of A Doubt” explores another facet within Sprints’ already-impressive repertoire; stark, intense and lyrically frank and combine power and vulnerability perfectly.

The band have forged a reputation as the must-see live band on the circuit and will headline London’s iconic Heaven next Spring as part of a huge UK/EU tour.

On the new single, Karla Chubb, SPRINTS’ lead vocalist, says “Shadow Of A Doubt is our most vulnerable moment to date. It very bluntly deals with the experience of trauma, depression, and the aftermath. It was written quite selfishly - to take the weight of some of those feelings off myself by placing them on a page in an attempt to feel like I was healing, or ridding myself of them. An entirely cathartic process.

The slow and intensifying build, the crashing drums, swirling guitars and chaotic climax all symbolise that pure terrifying fall into darkness and the almost silent call for help. It’s the feeling of loneliness, abandonment and exile. It’s shouting out into the void and thinking everyone can hear you, but they can’t.

The vocal was recorded in three takes with jagged breaths and some mis-stepped lyrics purposefully left in. Here, we felt emotion was more important than perfection”



Tour Dates



15th Nov - Baby’s All Right, New York, USA

8th Feb - L’Ubu, Rennes, FR

9th Feb - Le Krakatoa, Mérignac, FR

10th Feb - Le Point Éphémère, Paris, FR

13th Feb - Cactus, Brugge, BE

14th Feb - Trix, Antwerp, BE

18th Feb - Cassiopeia, Berlin, DE

20th Feb - Kranhalle, Munich, DE

22nd Feb - Vera, Groningen, NL

23rd Feb - Rotown, Rotterdam, NL

24th Feb - Paradiso Tohuistuin, Amsterdam, NL

6th March - Madame Lou’s, Seattle, USA

7th March - Doug Fir Lounge, Portland, USA

9th March - Bottom Of The Hill, San Francisco, USA

11th March - The Echo, Los Angeles, USA

19th March - Shubas, Chicago, USA

22nd March - Elsewhere, New York. USA

23rd March - DC9 Nightclub, Washington, USA

3rd April - Heaven, London, UK

5th April - Actress & Bishop, Birmingham, UK (sold out)

6th April - White Hotel, Manchester, UK (sold out)

7th April - King Tuts, Glasgow, UK (sold out)

9th April - Patterns, Brighton, UK (sold out)

11th April - Thekla, Bristol, UK

13th April - Bodega, Nottingham, UK (sold out)

14th April - Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK (sold out)

18th April - Dolans Kasbah, Limerick, IE

19th April - Róisín Dubh, Galway, IE

20th April - Ulster Sports Club, Belfast, UK

25th April - Coughlans - Cork, IE (sold out)

26th April - Mike The Pies, Listowel, IE

3rd May - Button Factory, Dublin, IE

