SPYRES announce new EP “Karaoke Sellout” Plus New Single "The Thing"

Glaswegian four-piece Spyres are today announcing their new EP Karaoke Sellout for release on 24th November. They also release yet another shimmering indie-pop earworm in the shape of “The Thing.”

Previously tipped By Under The Rader their new single “The Thing” Spyres is a soaring nugget with sugar-sweet call-and-response vocals. It’s a song that revels in ambiguity, the unknowable, and the things you can’t quite find the right words for. The band explains:

”‘The Thing’ just speaks for itself. When those words were brought up in a writing session, we thought there were so many avenues to go down and so much it could be about hence the extensive lyrics in the chorus and bridge. We never actually come to a conclusion of who or what The Thing is as we wanted to give it a real edge and leave the listener wanting to know more.”

Spyres - Karaoke Sellout EP tracklisting

1. Sleep Forever

2. The Thing

3. Only These Things Happen to Me

4. Money

5. Someone I Can’t Live Without



