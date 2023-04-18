News

Squid Share New Song “Undergrowth” and Accompanying Video Game; Announce New 2024 Tour Dates O Monolith Due Out June 9 via Warp

Photography by Michelle Helena Janssen



British experimental post-punk five-piece Squid are releasing a new album, O Monolith, on June 9 via Warp. Now they have shared its second single, “Undergrowth,” as well as an accompanying video game. They have also announced some new 2024 North American tour dates. Listen to “Undergrowth” below, followed by the tour dates. Play the game here.

Squid drummer/vocalist Ollie Judge had this to say about the new single in a press release: “I really got into animism, the idea that spirits can live in inanimate objects. I was watching Twin Peaks, and there was the episode where Josie Packard’s spirit goes into a chest of drawers. So ‘Undergrowth’ was written from the perspective of me being reincarnated as a bedside table in the afterlife, and how the thought of being reincarnated as an inanimate object would be dreadful. ‘This isn’t what I wanted/ So many options to be disappointed.’ Even though I’m in no way religious I don’t think anyone who isn’t religious is confident enough to not have had the fleeting thought of ‘Fuck, what if there is an afterlife? What if I’m going to Hell?’”

Squid’s Louis Borlase directed the visualizer video for “Undergrowth” and had this to say: “When we were writing O Monolith we rented a little studio in St Pauls and whichever way we’d walk home, the BRI Hospital chimney would always be standing there – jutting out in front of a disc of countryside beyond. Sometimes it feels like most folklore hides in the countryside’s nooks. At other times it comes in closer, lurking in the bins on the walk back from the shops.”

Frank Force, the creator of the video game, adds: “Imagine the game itself as an interactive music video where gameplay and animation is synched up to the music and changes as the song progresses, moving into different phases.”

Tickets for Squid’s new tour dates go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Previously Squid shared the album’s first single, album opener “Swing (In a Dream),” via a music video.

O Monolith is the band’s sophomore full-length and follow’s 2001’s debut album, Bright Green Field.

Squid features Louis Borlase, Ollie Judge, Arthur Leadbetter, Laurie Nankivell, and Anton Pearson. Long-time collaborator Dan Carey produced O Monolith, which was mixed by John McEntire (of Tortoise).

Squid started working on O Monolith just two weeks following Bright Green Field’s release. At the time the band was on tour, playing seated and socially distanced shows, as the pandemic was still very much a factor. On that tour they tested out some new material. “Without that tour we wouldn’t have any of these tracks,” says Judge in a press release. “People were so looking forward to seeing live music that we thought we could just play anything, even if it was unfinished. In some form or another we played about 80% of O Monolith, mostly without lyrics.”

Of the themes on the album, Borlase says: “There’s a running theme of the relation of people to the environment throughout. There are allusions to the world we became so immersed in, environmental emergency, the role of domesticity, and the displacement you feel when you’re away for a long time.”

Read our 2021 interview with Squid.

Squid Tour Dates:

Fri. May 5 - Wrexhman, WS @ Focus Wales

Sun. June 18 - Wicklow, IE @ Beyond The Pale

Fri. June 30 - Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

Sun. July 2 - Lars, DE @ Fusion

Fri. July 21 - Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling

Sat. July 22 - Oxfordshire, UK @ Truck Festival

Wed. Aug. 16 - Portugal, ES @ Paredes De Coura

Fri. Aug. 18 - Brecon, WS @ Green Man

Sat. Sep. 2 - Vlieland, NL @ Into The Great Wide Open

Tue. Sep. 5 - Cologne, DE @ Katine

Wed. Sep. 6 - Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal

Thu. Sep. 7 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

Fri. Sep. 8 - Utecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg ROnda

Sat. Sep. 9 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust

Mon. Sep. 11 - Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall

Tue. Sep. 12 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

Wed. Sep. 13 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

Fri. Sep. 15 - Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

Sat. Sep. 16 - Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

Tue. Sep. 19 - Milan, IT @ Santeria

Thu. Sep. 21 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apollo 2

Fri. Sep. 22 - Valencia, ES @ Jerusalem

Sat. Sep. 23 - Madrid, ES @ Sala Copérnico

Sun. Sep. 24 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

Mon. Sep. 25 - Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre

Wed. Sep. 27 - Rouen, FR @ Le 106

Fri. Oct. 13 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

Sat. Oct. 14 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

Mon. Oct. 16 - Birmingham, UK @ Town Hall

Tue. Oct. 17 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

Thu. Oct. 19 - Manchester, UK @ New Century

Sat. Oct. 21 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

Sun. Oct. 22 - Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

Wed. Nov. 1 - London, UK @ Troxy

Fri. Feb. 2 - Austin, TX @ The Parish

Sat. Feb. 3 - Dallas, TX @ Dada

Mon. Feb. 5 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

Tue. Feb. 6 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Thu. Feb. 8 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Fri. Feb. 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sat. Feb. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Wed. Feb. 14 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Thu. Feb. 15 - Montreal, QC @ SAT

Fri. Feb. 16 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

Sun. Feb. 18 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Mon. Feb. 19 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Fri. Feb. 23 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Sat. Feb. 24 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Sun. Feb. 25 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Tue. Feb. 27 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

Thu. Feb. 29 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

Fri. March 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

