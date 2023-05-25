News

All





Squid Share Video for New Song “The Blades” Starring Charlotte Ritchie in a Kafkaesque Nightmare O Monolith Due Out June 9 via Warp





British experimental post-punk five-piece Squid are releasing a new album, O Monolith, on June 9 via Warp. Now they have shared its third single, “The Blades,” via a music video. Kasper Häggström (Radiohead, Kelly Lee Owens, Lindstrøm) directed the video, which stars British actress Charlotte Ritchie (of the original UK version of TV’s Ghosts) as she’s stuck in a Kafkaesque nightmare. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Squid drummer/vocalist Ollie Judge had this to say about the new single in a press release: “It’s a lot more vulnerable than stuff we’ve previously done, which can be quite a daunting thing. Dan [Carey] and I were talking about vocal delivery and how it would be good to not completely let myself go, and not fall back on shouting because it’s more instantly gratifying. The end of the song is really soft and tender and I don’t think we’ve done something like that before. On the surface it’s a song about police brutality with the last section kind of inspired by The Tell Tale Heart by Edgar Allen Poe, although I’ve never read the book, I’ve just seen The Simpsons’ spoof of it. Narratively it follows a police helicopter pilot’s day, ending with him in bed hearing another pilot circling the skies as if he were taunting him. There’s a deeper meaning in there somewhere of my fear of ego, but I’m still working out which bit of the song that’s coming from.”

Previously Squid shared the album’s first single, album opener “Swing (In a Dream),” via a music video. Then they shared its second single, “Undergrowth,” as well as an accompanying video game. “Undergrowth” was one of our Songs of the Week. They also announced some new 2024 North American tour dates. O Monolith is the band’s sophomore full-length and follow’s 2001’s debut album, Bright Green Field.

Squid features Louis Borlase, Ollie Judge, Arthur Leadbetter, Laurie Nankivell, and Anton Pearson. Long-time collaborator Dan Carey produced O Monolith, which was mixed by John McEntire (of Tortoise).

Squid started working on O Monolith just two weeks following Bright Green Field’s release. At the time the band was on tour, playing seated and socially distanced shows, as the pandemic was still very much a factor. On that tour they tested out some new material. “Without that tour we wouldn’t have any of these tracks,” said Judge in a previous press release. “People were so looking forward to seeing live music that we thought we could just play anything, even if it was unfinished. In some form or another we played about 80% of O Monolith, mostly without lyrics.”

Of the themes on the album, Borlase said: “There’s a running theme of the relation of people to the environment throughout. There are allusions to the world we became so immersed in, environmental emergency, the role of domesticity, and the displacement you feel when you’re away for a long time.”

Read our 2021 interview with Squid.

Squid Tour Dates:

Sat. June 10 - Brighton, UK @ Resident - instore

Sun. June 11 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade - instore

Mon. June 12 - Totnes, UK @ The Barrel House - Drift Records outstore

Tue. June 13 - Sheffield, UK @ Foundry Studio - Bear Tree Records outstore

Thu. June 14 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club - Crash Records outstore

Thu. June 15 - London, UK @ Rough Trade East - instore (early & late)

Fri. June 16 - Sun. June 18 - Wicklow, IE @ Beyond The Pale

Fri. June 30 - Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

Sun. July 2 - Lars, DE @ Fusion

Fri. July 21 - Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling

Sat. July 22 - Oxfordshire, UK @ Truck Festival

Sat. Aug. 12 - Cornwall, UK @ Boardmasters

Wed. Aug. 16 - Portugal, ES @ Paredes De Coura

Fri. Aug. 18 - Brecon, WS @ Green Man

Fri. Aug. 24 - Torremolinos, ES @ Canela Party

Sat. Aug. 25 - La Tour-de-Peliz, CH @ Nox Orae

Sat. Sep. 2 - Vlieland, NL @ Into The Great Wide Open

Tue. Sep. 5 - Cologne, DE @ Katine

Wed. Sep. 6 - Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal

Thu. Sep. 7 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

Fri. Sep. 8 - Utecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg ROnda

Sat. Sep. 9 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust

Mon. Sep. 11 - Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall

Tue. Sep. 12 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

Wed. Sep. 13 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

Fri. Sep. 15 - Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

Sat. Sep. 16 - Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

Sun. Sep. 17 - Tronto, IT @ Poplar Festival

Tue. Sep. 19 - Milan, IT @ Santeria

Thu. Sep. 21 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apollo 2

Fri. Sep. 22 - Valencia, ES @ Jerusalem

Sat. Sep. 23 - Madrid, ES @ Sala Copérnico

Sun. Sep. 24 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

Mon. Sep. 25 - Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre

Wed. Sep. 27 - Rouen, FR @ Le 106

Fri. Oct. 13 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

Sat. Oct. 14 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

Mon. Oct. 16 - Birmingham, UK @ Town Hall

Tue. Oct. 17 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

Thu. Oct. 19 - Manchester, UK @ New Century

Sat. Oct. 21 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

Sun. Oct. 22 - Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

Wed. Nov. 1 - London, UK @ Troxy

Sat. Nov. 4 - Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves

Fri. Feb. 2 - Austin, TX @ The Parish

Sat. Feb. 3 - Dallas, TX @ Dada

Mon. Feb. 5 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

Tue. Feb. 6 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Thu. Feb. 8 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Fri. Feb. 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sat. Feb. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Wed. Feb. 14 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Thu. Feb. 15 - Montreal, QC @ SAT

Fri. Feb. 16 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

Sun. Feb. 18 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Mon. Feb. 19 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Fri. Feb. 23 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Sat. Feb. 24 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Sun. Feb. 25 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Tue. Feb. 27 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

Thu. Feb. 29 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

Fri. March 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.