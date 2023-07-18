News

Squirrel Flower Announces New Album, Shares New Songs “Full Time Job” and “When a Plant is Dying” Tomorrow’s Fire Due Out October 13 via Polyvinyl; Tour Dates Announced

Photography by Alexa Viscius



uirrel Flower, the Chicago based project of Ella Williams, has announced a new album, Tomorrow’s Fire, and shared videos for its two lead singles, “Full Time Job” and “When a Plant is Dying.” This LP is due out October 13 via Polyvinyl/Full Time Hobby. Both music videos were directed by Lua Borges and portray Williams across a variety of terrain. Check them out below, followed by the LP’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as upcoming tour dates.



Tomorrow’s Fire was self produced at Drop of Sun Studios alongside engineer Alex Farrar (Wednesday, Indigo de Souza, Snail Mail). She also assembled a studio band that included Matt McCaughan (Bon Iver), Seth Kauffman (Angel Olsen band), Jake Lenderman (MJ Lenderman, Wednesday), and Dave Hartley (The War on Drugs).



The main inspiration for Tomorrow’s Fire was derived from Williams’ visit to the Indiana Dunes, which offered a sight of environmental juxtaposition to her. “Every time I go there, it changes my life,” she says, without a hint of hyperbole. “You stand in the marshlands and to your left is a steel factory belching fire and to your right is a nuclear power plant.” Tomorrow’s Fire also references the title of a novel Williams’ great-grandfather wrote about a troubadour. Centuries on, the quote spoke to Williams, who describes the fire as a tool to wield in the face of nihilism.



Her songs “Full Time Job” and “When a Plant is Dying” pay homage to the desperation that comes alongside living as an artist. This is evident in lyrics she sings such as, “Doing my best is a full time job / But it doesn’t pay the rent.”



In 2021, Williams released her EP Planet which features a cover of Björk’s 1997 song “Unravel.”

Tomorrow’s Fire Tracklist:

1. i don’t use a trash can

2. Full Time Job

3. Alley Light

4. Almost Pulled Away

5. Stick

6. When a Plant is Dying

7. Intheskatepark

8. Canyon

9. What Kind of Dream is This?

10. Finally Rain



Squirrel Flower Tour Dates:





Wed. July 12 - Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley *

Thu. July 13 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop Bar *

Sat. July 15 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

Sun. July 16 - Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop *

Tue. July 18 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios *

Wed. July 19 - Wilmington, DE @ Arden Gild Hall *

Fri. July 21 - Lexington, KY @ The Burl *

Wed. July 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

Fri. Aug. 4 - Sun. Aug. 6 - Green Lake, WI @ Avrom Farm Party

Thu. Oct. 19 - Detroit, MI @ Lager House $

Fri. Oct. 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern $#

Sat. Oct. 21 - Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern $#

Sun. Oct. 22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall $

Tue. Oct. 24 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall $^

Thu. Oct. 26 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom $

Fri. Oct. 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club $

Sat. Oct. 28 - Washington, DC @ DC 9 $^

Sat. Nov. 4 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

Sun. Nov. 5 - Brighton, UK @ The Hope and Ruin

Mon. Nov. 6 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Tue. Nov. 7 - Manchester, UK @ Gullivers

Thu. Nov. 9 - Glasgow, UK @ McChuills

Sat. Nov. 11 - Pitchfork Music Festival London @ EartH (Downstairs)

Mon. Nov. 13 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic

Wed. Nov. 15 - Rotterdam, NL @ V11

Thu. Nov. 16 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

Sat. Nov. 18 - Berlin, DE @ Lark

Sat. Jan. 20 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry %

Sun. Jan. 21 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge %

Tue. Jan. 23 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge %

Thu. Jan. 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court %

Fri. Jan. 26 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder %

Sat. Jan. 27 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios %

Mon. Jan. 29 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

Wed. Jan. 31 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill %

Fri. Feb. 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room &

Sat. Feb. 3 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room &

Sun. Feb. 4 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge &

Tue. Feb. 6 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom +

Wed. Feb. 7 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada +

Thu. Feb. 8 - Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic +

Sat. Feb. 10 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room at Third Man +

Mon. Feb. 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory

Wed. Feb. 14 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room

Thu. Feb. 15 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel

Fri. Feb. 16 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony

Sat. Feb. 17 - Amherst, MA @ The Drake



* supporting Hurray for the Riff Raff

$ w/ Truth Club

# w/ Merce Lemon

^ w/ Knifeplay

% w/ Goon

& w/ Cryogeyser

