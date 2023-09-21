Squirrel Flower Shares New Song “Intheskatepark”
Tomorrow’s Fire Due Out October 13 via Polyvinyl
Sep 21, 2023
Photography by Alexa Viscius
Squirrel Flower, the Chicago based project of Ella Williams, is releasing a new album, Tomorrow’s Fire, on October 13 via Polyvinyl. Now she has shared another song from it, “Intheskatepark.” Listen below, followed by Squirrel Flower’s upcoming tour dates.
Williams had this to say about the song in a press release: “I wrote this song in 2019 on a little toy synthesizer. To me, this song is everlasting summer—even as things change, seasons, feelings, relationships, you can still try and feel the perfect lightness of summer, of a new crush, of a pop riff. It’s best listened to while biking around in the sunshine.”
When Tomorrow’s Fire was announced in July, Squirrel Flower shared videos for its two lead singles, “Full Time Job” and “When a Plant is Dying.” “When a Plant is Dying” made a special Songs of the Week playlist. In August she shared its next single, “Alley Light,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
Tomorrow’s Fire was self produced at Drop of Sun Studios alongside engineer Alex Farrar (Wednesday, Indigo de Souza, Snail Mail). She also assembled a studio band that included Matt McCaughan (Bon Iver), Seth Kauffman (Angel Olsen band), Jake Lenderman (MJ Lenderman, Wednesday), and Dave Hartley (The War on Drugs).
In 2021, Williams released her EP Planet which features a cover of Björk’s 1997 song “Unravel.”
Squirrel Flower Tour Dates:
Thu. Oct. 19 - Detroit, MI @ Lager House %
Fri. Oct. 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern %
Sat. Oct. 21 - Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern ~%
Sun. Oct. 22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall ~%
Tue. Oct. 24 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall &%
Thu. Oct. 26 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom &%
Fri. Oct. 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club %
Sat. Oct. 28 - Washington, DC @ DC9 &%
Sat. Nov. 4 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
Sun. Nov. 5 - Brighton, UK @ The Hope and Ruin
Mon. Nov. 6 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Tue. Nov. 7 - Manchester, UK @ Gullivers
Thu. Nov. 9 - Edinburgh, UK @ Voodoo Rooms
Sat. Nov. 11 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival London - EartH (Downstairs)
Mon. Nov. 13 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic
Wed. Nov. 15 - Rotterdam, NL @ V11
Thu. Nov. 16 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique
Sat. Nov. 18 - Berlin, DE @ Lark
Sat. Jan. 20 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry ^
Sun. Jan. 21 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge ^
Tue. Jan. 23 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge ^
Thu. Jan. 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court ^
Fri. Jan. 26 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder ^
Sat. Jan. 27 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ^
Mon. Jan. 29 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
Wed. Jan. 31 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill ^
Fri. Feb. 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *
Sat. Feb. 3 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *
Sun. Feb. 4 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge *
Tue. Feb. 6 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom ∞
Wed. Feb. 7 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada ∞
Thu. Feb. 8 - Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge ¢
Fri. Feb. 9 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room ¢
Sat. Feb. 10 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records - Blue Room ¢
Mon. Feb. 12 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Purgatory ¢
Wed. Feb. 14 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle - Back Room ¢
Thu. Feb. 15 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel ¢
Fri. Feb. 16 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony ¢
Sat. Feb. 17 - Amherst, MA @ The Drake ¢
% w/ Truth Club
~ w/ Merce Lemon
& w/ Knifeplay
^ w/ Goon
* w/ Cryogeyser
∞ w/ alexalone
¢ w/ Greg Mendez
