Squirrel Flower Shares Video for New Single “Alley Light”

Squirrel Flower — the moniker of Chicago-based musician Ella Williams — releases her new single/video, “Alley Light”, from her forthcoming album, Tomorrow’s Fire, out 13 October via Polyvinyl. Williams cites artists who are adept at weaving narratives such as Bruce Springsteen as fonts of inspiration for Tomorrow’s Fire, and “Alley Light” is a perfect example, a song narrated from the perspective of a down-on-his-luck guy whose car is about to break down as is his relationship with a girl who just wants to escape.

The accompanying “Alley Light” video is helmed by Weird Life Productions and features the artwork and studio of Gwen Yen Chiu.

Of the track, Williams adds: “This song is about the man in me, or a man who I love, or a man who is a stranger to me. The video references a neo-noir Chicago heist movie where they use this thermal metal contraption to cut into a safe. They run around the city making sparks fly and getting up to no good. I wanted to do all that.”

Thu. Oct. 19 - Detroit, MI @ Lager House %

Fri. Oct. 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern %

Sat. Oct. 21 - Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern ~

Sun. Oct. 22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall ~

Tue. Oct. 24 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall &

Thu. Oct. 26 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom &

Fri. Oct. 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club %

Sat. Oct. 28 - Washington, DC @ DC9 &

Sat. Nov. 4 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

Sun. Nov. 5 - Brighton, UK @ The Hope and Ruin

Mon. Nov. 6 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Tue. Nov. 7 - Manchester, UK @ Gullivers

Thu. Nov. 9 - Edinburgh, UK @ Voodoo Rooms

Sat. Nov. 11 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival London - EartH (Downstairs)

Mon. Nov. 13 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic

Wed. Nov. 15 - Rotterdam, NL @ V11

Thu. Nov. 16 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

Sat. Nov. 18 - Berlin, DE @ Lark

Sat. Jan. 20 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry ^

Sun. Jan. 21 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge ^

Tue. Jan. 23 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge ^

Thu. Jan. 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court ^

Fri. Jan. 26 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder ^

Sat. Jan. 27 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ^

Mon. Jan. 29 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

Wed. Jan. 31 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill ^

Fri. Feb. 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

Sat. Feb. 3 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

Sun. Feb. 4 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge *

Tue. Feb. 6 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom ∞

Wed. Feb. 7 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada ∞

Thu. Feb. 8 - Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge ¢

Fri. Feb. 9 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room ¢

Sat. Feb. 10 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records - Blue Room ¢

Mon. Feb. 12 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Purgatory ¢

Wed. Feb. 14 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle - Back Room ¢

Thu. Feb. 15 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel ¢

Fri. Feb. 16 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony ¢

Sat. Feb. 17 - Amherst, MA @ The Drake ¢

$ w/ Beach Bunny

% w/ Truth Club

~ w/ Merce Lemon

& w/ Knifeplay

^ w/ Goon

* w/ Cryogeyser

∞ w/ alexalone

¢ w/ Greg Mendez



