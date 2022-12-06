 St. Vincent To Host New Music History Podcast “History Listen: Rock” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, December 6th, 2022  
St. Vincent To Host New Music History Podcast “History Listen: Rock”

Debuts January 12, 2023 via Double Elvis and Audible

Dec 06, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Leah Lehrer
Double Elvis and Audible will be debuting a new music history podcast, History Listen: Rock, on January 12, 2023. The podcast will be hosted by St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark), and will guide the listener through landmark moments within the rock genre.

“It’s been so fun going back through rock history and revisiting some of my favorite artists and songs, including a bunch that don’t get the recognition they should,” said Clark in a press release. “When you put it all together, you can see how history repeats and echoes through generations, how music links the past to the present, artist-to-artist. And some of these stories are absolutely wild.”

“At Double Elvis, we tell stories about music to entertain and provoke audiences to think differently,” adds Brady Sadler, co-founder of Double Elvis. “History Listen will do both of these things by taking listeners on a journey through the historical and cultural progression of music, and we couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with Audible on this groundbreaking series given their history as a true pioneer in spoken-word audio.”

