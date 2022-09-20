Stars Announce 2022 North American Holiday Shows
Tickets Go On Sale This Friday
Sep 20, 2022
Photography by Gaëlle Leroyer
Montreal indie-pop group Stars have announced the Christmas Anyway Tour, a nine-show event which will take place this winter across North America. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Sep. 23) at 10 a.m. local time. View a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
In a press release, the band’s Torquil Campbell states: “Is it all the way we wanted it to be? Will we ever understand each other? Can you still love people even when you don’t even recognize them anymore? Do we really need to eat and drink for two weeks and literally never get off the couch? Who knows? But we’re having Christmas anyway! So let’s make it the best one ever. This year, like every year (minus two) we are back with our holiday shows all along the east coast of North America. We’re adding a couple of cities to our holiday family as well! And we more than hope that you call your friends, put on an ulgy sweater and join us. We love you. Life sucks. Let’s party.”
Stars’ most recent album, From Capelton Hill, came out earlier this year via Last Gang/MNRK.
Read our 2017 Just the Fax interview with Stars, where we interviewed band member Amy Millan via fax machine.
Read our regular 2017 interview with Stars.
Stars Tour Dates:
11/30/22 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwells
12/01/22 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
12/02/22 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount
12/03/22 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
12/04/22 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
12/07/22 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
12/09/22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
12/10/22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
02/03/23 - Galway, IRE - Roisin Dubh
02/04/23 - Dublin, IRE - Whelan’s
02/05/23 - Cork, IRE - Cyprus Avenue
02/07/23 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Sports Club
02/08/23 - Glasgow, UK - King Tuts
02/09/23 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
02/10/23 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute
02/11/23 - London, UK - Lafayette London
02/12/23 - London, UK - Lafayette London
02/14/23 - Paris, FR - Petit Bain
02/16/23 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
02/17/23 - Hamburg, DE - Knust
02/18/23 - Berlin, DE - Lido
