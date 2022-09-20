News

Stars Announce 2022 North American Holiday Shows Tickets Go On Sale This Friday

Photography by Gaëlle Leroyer



Montreal indie-pop group Stars have announced the Christmas Anyway Tour, a nine-show event which will take place this winter across North America. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Sep. 23) at 10 a.m. local time. View a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

In a press release, the band’s Torquil Campbell states: “Is it all the way we wanted it to be? Will we ever understand each other? Can you still love people even when you don’t even recognize them anymore? Do we really need to eat and drink for two weeks and literally never get off the couch? Who knows? But we’re having Christmas anyway! So let’s make it the best one ever. This year, like every year (minus two) we are back with our holiday shows all along the east coast of North America. We’re adding a couple of cities to our holiday family as well! And we more than hope that you call your friends, put on an ulgy sweater and join us. We love you. Life sucks. Let’s party.”

Stars’ most recent album, From Capelton Hill, came out earlier this year via Last Gang/MNRK.

Read our 2017 Just the Fax interview with Stars, where we interviewed band member Amy Millan via fax machine.

Read our regular 2017 interview with Stars.

Stars Tour Dates:

11/30/22 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwells

12/01/22 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

12/02/22 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount

12/03/22 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

12/04/22 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

12/07/22 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

12/09/22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

12/10/22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

02/03/23 - Galway, IRE - Roisin Dubh

02/04/23 - Dublin, IRE - Whelan’s

02/05/23 - Cork, IRE - Cyprus Avenue

02/07/23 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Sports Club

02/08/23 - Glasgow, UK - King Tuts

02/09/23 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

02/10/23 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute

02/11/23 - London, UK - Lafayette London

02/12/23 - London, UK - Lafayette London

02/14/23 - Paris, FR - Petit Bain

02/16/23 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

02/17/23 - Hamburg, DE - Knust

02/18/23 - Berlin, DE - Lido

