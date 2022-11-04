Stars Release New Holiday Single “Christmas Anyway” Exclusively For Bandcamp
Proceeds Will Benefit Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal
Montreal indie-pop group Stars have shared a new holiday single, “Christmas Anyway,” exclusively via Bandcamp. The group will split proceeds from track sales with the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal, an organization which aims to support Indigenous women and their children. Listen below.
In a press release, the group states: “In a world where the algorithm (and other horrible things) has made us all feel further apart, going home for the holidays isn’t easy for everyone. What is it about these days that makes us feel we have to go home to face the loved ones we simply cannot ever be at peace with? We have no idea, but we do know that sometimes a simple song can get you through at least a few minutes of holiday hell. We hope this one does that for you. We love you all. Merry Christmas.”
Stars’ most recent album, From Capelton Hill, came out earlier this year via Last Gang/MNRK.
Read our 2017 Just the Fax interview with Stars, where we interviewed band member Amy Millan via fax machine.
Read our regular 2017 interview with Stars.
