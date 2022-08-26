News

Stella Donnelly – Stream the New Album Flood Out Now via Secretly Canadian

Photography by Olivia Senior



Australian singer/songwriter Stella Donnelly has released a new album, Flood, today via Secretly Canadian. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing here. Stream the album below, followed by her upcoming tour dates.

Flood includes the horn-backed “Medals,” one its highlights that wasn’t put out as a pre-release single. Also stream that song separately below.

Previously Donnelly shared Flood’s first single, “Lungs,” via a video. “Lungs” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, title track “Flood,” via a video for the song. “Flood” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its third single, “How Was Your Day?,” via a video for the song. “How Was Your Day?” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

“I do love observing human dynamics,” Donnelly said in a previous press release, in relation to “Lungs,” the album’s opening track. “Dynamics between old best friends, or dynamics between housemates, or a relationship where the two people are broken up and haven’t spoken in years. I like getting into the mind of someone who we’ve all been at some point.”

Flood is Donnelly’s second album, the follow-up to 2019’s debut full-length album, Beware of the Dogs. Donnelly co-wrote songs with her bandmates Jennifer Aslett, George Foster, Jack Gaby, and Marcel Tussie, and the previous press release says the process “at times felt like experimental kindergarten play.” Donnelly co-produced Flood alongside Anna Laverty and Methyl Ethyl’s Jake Webb.

The album was partially written during her time in the rainforests of Australia’s Bellingen, where she took up birdwatching. During her time writing new songs she also lived in Fremantle, Williams, Guilderton, Margaret River, and Melbourne and in total she wrote 43 new songs.

“I had so many opportunities to write things in strange places,” Donnelly said. “I often had no choice about where I was. There’s no denying that not being able to access your family with border closures, it zooms in on those parts of your life you care about.”

Read our interview with Stella Donnelly on Beware of the Dogs.

Also read our rave 8.5/10 review of Beware of the Dogs.

<a href="https://stelladonnelly.bandcamp.com/album/flood">Flood by Stella Donnelly</a>

Stella Donnelly Tour Dates:

Sun. Sept. 11 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Mon. Sept. 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

Tue. Sept. 13 - San Francisco, CA @ Independent

Thu. Sept. 15 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Fri. Sept. 16 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

Sat. Sept. 17 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Wed. Sept. 21 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

Thu. Sept. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Fri. Sept. 23 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

Sat. Sept. 24 - Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

Mon. Sept. 26 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

Wed. Sept. 28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

Fri. Sept. 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

Sat. Oct. 1 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

Tue. Nov. 1 - Leeds, UK @ Wardrobe

Wed. Nov. 2 - Glasgow @ Mono

Thu. Nov. 3 - Manchester @ Band On The Wall

Fri. Nov. 4 - Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

Sun. Nov. 6 - Liverpool, UK @ Zanzibar

Tue. Nov. 8 Nottingham, UK @ Metronome

Wed. Nov. 9 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

Thu. Nov. 10 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton

Sat. Nov. 12 - Cardiff, UK @ The Gate

Sun. Nov. 13 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds

Mon. Nov. 14 - Brighton, UK @ Komedia

Wed. Nov. 16 - Paris, FR @ FMR

Thu. Nov. 17 - Cologne, DE @ Artheatre

Fri. Nov. 18 - Brussels, BE @ Rotonde - Botanique

Sun. Nov. 20 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

Mon. Nov. 21 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar

Tue. Nov. 22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Hotel Cecil

Thu. Nov. 24 - Berlin, DE @ Badehaus

Fri. Nov. 25 - Munich, DE @ Strom !



! w/ Julia Jacklin

