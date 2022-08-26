Stella Donnelly – Stream the New Album
Flood Out Now via Secretly Canadian
Aug 26, 2022
Photography by Olivia Senior
Australian singer/songwriter Stella Donnelly has released a new album, Flood, today via Secretly Canadian. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing here. Stream the album below, followed by her upcoming tour dates.
Flood includes the horn-backed “Medals,” one its highlights that wasn’t put out as a pre-release single. Also stream that song separately below.
Previously Donnelly shared Flood’s first single, “Lungs,” via a video. “Lungs” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, title track “Flood,” via a video for the song. “Flood” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its third single, “How Was Your Day?,” via a video for the song. “How Was Your Day?” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.
“I do love observing human dynamics,” Donnelly said in a previous press release, in relation to “Lungs,” the album’s opening track. “Dynamics between old best friends, or dynamics between housemates, or a relationship where the two people are broken up and haven’t spoken in years. I like getting into the mind of someone who we’ve all been at some point.”
Flood is Donnelly’s second album, the follow-up to 2019’s debut full-length album, Beware of the Dogs. Donnelly co-wrote songs with her bandmates Jennifer Aslett, George Foster, Jack Gaby, and Marcel Tussie, and the previous press release says the process “at times felt like experimental kindergarten play.” Donnelly co-produced Flood alongside Anna Laverty and Methyl Ethyl’s Jake Webb.
The album was partially written during her time in the rainforests of Australia’s Bellingen, where she took up birdwatching. During her time writing new songs she also lived in Fremantle, Williams, Guilderton, Margaret River, and Melbourne and in total she wrote 43 new songs.
“I had so many opportunities to write things in strange places,” Donnelly said. “I often had no choice about where I was. There’s no denying that not being able to access your family with border closures, it zooms in on those parts of your life you care about.”
Read our interview with Stella Donnelly on Beware of the Dogs.
Also read our rave 8.5/10 review of Beware of the Dogs.
Stella Donnelly Tour Dates:
Sun. Sept. 11 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
Mon. Sept. 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre
Tue. Sept. 13 - San Francisco, CA @ Independent
Thu. Sept. 15 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
Fri. Sept. 16 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
Sat. Sept. 17 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Wed. Sept. 21 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
Thu. Sept. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
Fri. Sept. 23 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
Sat. Sept. 24 - Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall
Mon. Sept. 26 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
Wed. Sept. 28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
Fri. Sept. 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
Sat. Oct. 1 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
Tue. Nov. 1 - Leeds, UK @ Wardrobe
Wed. Nov. 2 - Glasgow @ Mono
Thu. Nov. 3 - Manchester @ Band On The Wall
Fri. Nov. 4 - Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s
Sun. Nov. 6 - Liverpool, UK @ Zanzibar
Tue. Nov. 8 Nottingham, UK @ Metronome
Wed. Nov. 9 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla
Thu. Nov. 10 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton
Sat. Nov. 12 - Cardiff, UK @ The Gate
Sun. Nov. 13 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds
Mon. Nov. 14 - Brighton, UK @ Komedia
Wed. Nov. 16 - Paris, FR @ FMR
Thu. Nov. 17 - Cologne, DE @ Artheatre
Fri. Nov. 18 - Brussels, BE @ Rotonde - Botanique
Sun. Nov. 20 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
Mon. Nov. 21 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar
Tue. Nov. 22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Hotel Cecil
Thu. Nov. 24 - Berlin, DE @ Badehaus
Fri. Nov. 25 - Munich, DE @ Strom !
! w/ Julia Jacklin
