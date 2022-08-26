News

All





Stereolab Share Live Version of “Cybele’s Reverie” Pulse of the Early Brain [Switched On Volume 5] Due Out September 2 via Warp

Photography by Steve Double



Stereolab have shared a live version of “Cybele’s Reverie” from their 1996 album Emperor Tomato Ketchup. It was recorded at The Hollywood Bowl in 2004, and it will be included on the band’s forthcoming fifth installment in their Switched On compilation series, Pulse of the Early Brain [Switched On Volume 5]. It will be out on September 2 via Warp in a variety of formats, including a mail order/lottery edition which contains the compilation on Duophonic UHF disks. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the compilation in June, the band shared its lead single, “Robot Riot,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album tracks “Simple Headphone Mind” and “Trippin’ With the Birds,” both of which were featured on their 1997 collaborative 12-inch single with Nurse With Wound.

In March, the band announced a North American tour. Last year, Stereolab vocalist Laetitia Sadier announced the release of a solo album set for release some time this year, sharing the track “New Moon.”

Read our 2014 interview with Sadier and our 2010 interview where Sadier and Deerhunter’s Bradford Cox interviewed each other.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.