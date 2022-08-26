 Stereolab Share Live Version of “Cybele’s Reverie” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, August 26th, 2022  
Subscribe

Stereolab Share Live Version of “Cybele’s Reverie”

Pulse of the Early Brain [Switched On Volume 5] Due Out September 2 via Warp

Aug 24, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Steve Double
Bookmark and Share


Stereolab have shared a live version of “Cybele’s Reverie” from their 1996 album Emperor Tomato Ketchup. It was recorded at The Hollywood Bowl in 2004, and it will be included on the band’s forthcoming fifth installment in their Switched On compilation series, Pulse of the Early Brain [Switched On Volume 5]. It will be out on September 2 via Warp in a variety of formats, including a mail order/lottery edition which contains the compilation on Duophonic UHF disks. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the compilation in June, the band shared its lead single, “Robot Riot,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album tracks “Simple Headphone Mind” and “Trippin’ With the Birds,” both of which were featured on their 1997 collaborative 12-inch single with Nurse With Wound.

In March, the band announced a North American tour. Last year, Stereolab vocalist Laetitia Sadier announced the release of a solo album set for release some time this year, sharing the track “New Moon.”

Read our 2014 interview with Sadier and our 2010 interview where Sadier and Deerhunter’s Bradford Cox interviewed each other.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent