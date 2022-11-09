Steve Mason (ex-Beta Band) Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “No More”
Brothers & Sisters Due Out March 3, 2023 via Double Six; UK Tour Dates Also Announced
Nov 08, 2022
Photography by Tom Marshak
Steve Mason, former frontman of The Beta Band, has announced a new album, Brothers & Sisters, and shared its first single, “No More,” which features Pakistani singer Javed Bashir. He’s also announced some 2023 UK tour dates. Brothers & Sisters is due out March 3, 2023 via Double Six, an imprint of Domino. Check out the James Hankins-directed “No More” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as all Mason’s upcoming tour dates.
Brothers & Sisters was co-produced with Tev’n and also features British gospel singers Jayando Cole, Keshia Smith, Connie McCall, and Adrian Blake, as well as Kaviraj Singh on the santoor. It is the follow-up to About the Light, which was released in January 2019 via Double Six. That album followed Boys Outside (2010), Monkey Minds in the Devil’s Time (2013), and Meet the Humans (2016).
Mason had this to say about the new album in a press release: “To me, this record is a massive ‘Fuck you’ to Brexit. And a giant ‘Fuck you’ to anyone that is terrified of immigration because there is nothing that immigration has brought to this country that isn’t to be applauded. Can you imagine what this place would be like without that [immigration]? I mean what would it be like? Cornish pasties and morris dancing?”
Of “No More,” Mason had this to say: “This track is about Imperialism and in a subtle way, relative to some of my other work, references Australia, Partition and Africa through a combination of lyrics and music. I like to imagine the spirits of these cultures and people haunting the families who profited and were involved in their destruction down through the generations.”
Brothers & Sisters Tracklist:
1. Mars Man
2. I’m On My Way
3. No More
4. All Over Again
5. The People Say
6. Let It Go
7. Pieces Of Me
8. Travelling Hard
9. Brixton Fish Fry
10. Upon My Soul
11. Brothers & Sisters
Steve Mason Tour Dates:
2022:
Nov 30 – The Boileroom – GUILDFORD
Dec 1 – The Forum – TUNBRIDGE WELLS
Dec 2 – Heartbreakers – SOUTHAMPTON
Dec 3 – Firebug – LEICESTER
Dec 7 – Esquires – BEDFORD
Dec 8 – Ramsgate Music Hall – RAMSGATE
Dec 9 – Moles – BATH
Dec 10 – Castle & Falcon – BIRMINGHAM
Dec 14 – The Caves – EDINBURGH
Dec 15 – The Crescent – YORK
Dec 16 – Social – HULL
Dec 17 – The Trades Club – HEBDEN BRIDGE
2023:
April 20 – Future Yard – BIRKENHEAD
April 21 – Academy 2 – SHEFFIELD
April 22 – Academy 2 – OXFORD
April 27 – Brudenell Social Club – LEEDS
April 28 – Pop Recs Ltd – SUNDERLAND
April 29 – King Tuts – GLASGOW
May 3 – Gorilla - MANCHESTER
May 4 – Electric Ballroom – LONDON
May 5 – Rescue Rooms – NOTTINGHAM
May 6 – Concorde 2 - BRIGHTON
