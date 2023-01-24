News

Steve Mason (ex-Beta Band) Shares New Song “The People Say” Brothers & Sisters Due Out March 3 via Double Six

Photography by Tom Marshak



Steve Mason, former frontman of The Beta Band, is releasing a new album, Brothers & Sisters, on March 3 via Double Six, an imprint of Domino. Now he has shared its second single, “The People Say.” Listen below, followed by Mason’s upcoming UK tour dates.

Mason simply had this to say in a press release: “‘The People Say’ is a rallying call for us all, urging people to keep climbing, find the righteous fight and dive in.”

Previously Mason shared the album’s first single, “No More,” which features Pakistani singer Javed Bashir and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Brothers & Sisters was co-produced with Tev’n and also features British gospel singers Jayando Cole, Keshia Smith, Connie McCall, and Adrian Blake, as well as Kaviraj Singh on the santoor. It is the follow-up to About the Light, which was released in January 2019 via Double Six. That album followed Boys Outside (2010), Monkey Minds in the Devil’s Time (2013), and Meet the Humans (2016).

Mason had this to say about the new album in a previous press release: “To me, this record is a massive ‘Fuck you’ to Brexit. And a giant ‘Fuck you’ to anyone that is terrified of immigration because there is nothing that immigration has brought to this country that isn’t to be applauded. Can you imagine what this place would be like without that [immigration]? I mean what would it be like? Cornish pasties and morris dancing?”

Steve Mason UK Tour Dates:

March 3 – Rough Trade East – LONDON

March 4 – Resident – BRIGHTON

March 6 – Rough Trade – BRISTOL

March 7 – Relevant Records - CAMBRIDGE

April 20 – Future Yard – BIRKENHEAD

April 21 – Academy 2 – SHEFFIELD

April 22 – Academy 2 – OXFORD

April 27 – Brudenell Social Club – LEEDS

April 28 – Pop Recs Ltd – SUNDERLAND

April 29 – King Tuts – GLASGOW

May 3 – Gorilla - MANCHESTER

May 4 – Electric Ballroom – LONDON

May 5 – Rescue Rooms – NOTTINGHAM

May 6 – Concorde 2 - BRIGHTON

