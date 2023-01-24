 Steve Mason (ex-Beta Band) Shares New Song “The People Say” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, January 24th, 2023  
Steve Mason (ex-Beta Band) Shares New Song “The People Say”

Brothers & Sisters Due Out March 3 via Double Six

Jan 24, 2023 By Mark Redfern Photography by Tom Marshak
Steve Mason, former frontman of The Beta Band, is releasing a new album, Brothers & Sisters, on March 3 via Double Six, an imprint of Domino. Now he has shared its second single, “The People Say.” Listen below, followed by Mason’s upcoming UK tour dates.

Mason simply had this to say in a press release: “‘The People Say’ is a rallying call for us all, urging people to keep climbing, find the righteous fight and dive in.”

Previously Mason shared the album’s first single, “No More,” which features Pakistani singer Javed Bashir and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Brothers & Sisters was co-produced with Tev’n and also features British gospel singers Jayando Cole, Keshia Smith, Connie McCall, and Adrian Blake, as well as Kaviraj Singh on the santoor. It is the follow-up to About the Light, which was released in January 2019 via Double Six. That album followed Boys Outside (2010), Monkey Minds in the Devil’s Time (2013), and Meet the Humans (2016).

Mason had this to say about the new album in a previous press release: “To me, this record is a massive ‘Fuck you’ to Brexit. And a giant ‘Fuck you’ to anyone that is terrified of immigration because there is nothing that immigration has brought to this country that isn’t to be applauded. Can you imagine what this place would be like without that [immigration]? I mean what would it be like? Cornish pasties and morris dancing?”

Steve Mason UK Tour Dates:

March 3 – Rough Trade East – LONDON
March 4 – Resident – BRIGHTON
March 6 – Rough Trade – BRISTOL
March 7 – Relevant Records - CAMBRIDGE
April 20 – Future Yard – BIRKENHEAD
April 21 – Academy 2 – SHEFFIELD
April 22 – Academy 2 – OXFORD
April 27 – Brudenell Social Club – LEEDS
April 28 – Pop Recs Ltd – SUNDERLAND
April 29 – King Tuts – GLASGOW
May 3 – Gorilla - MANCHESTER
May 4 – Electric Ballroom – LONDON
May 5 – Rescue Rooms – NOTTINGHAM
May 6 – Concorde 2 - BRIGHTON

