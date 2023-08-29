News

Steven Wilson Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Economies of Scale” (+Read Our New Interview) The Harmony Codex Due Out September 29 via Spinefarm

Photography by Hajo Mueller



British musician/producer Steven Wilson has announced a new album, The Harmony Codex, and shared its first single, “Economies of Scale,” via a music video. Today we have also posted part one of our two-part interview with Wilson about the album. Read the interview, which was conducted by Stephen Humphries, here.

The Harmony Codex is due out September 29 via Spinefarm. A deluxe edition includes remixes/reimaginings by Interpol, Manic Street Preachers, Tears for Fears’ Roland Orzabal, and others. Charlie Di Placido directed the “Economies of Scale” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

The album features Ninet Tayeb, Craig Blundell, Adam Holzman, Jack Dangers (Meat Beat Manifesto), and Sam Fogarino (Interpol).

In 2022 Wilson released his memoir, Limited Edition of One, and The Harmony Codex is based on a short story featured in that book.

“I’ve always seen my music in cinematic terms,” Wilson says in our new interview with him. “But something about this record has taken that aspect, I think, to another level. Maybe it’s the fact it was based on the short story. Maybe it’s the fact that every song seems distinctly different to every other song, and it has its own sort of internal musical world and musical vocabulary, and yet it still seems to form a cohesive whole, a cohesive journey.”

The Harmony Codex Tracklist:

Regular Edition:



1. Inclination

2. What Life Brings

3. Economies of Scale

4. Impossible Tightrope

5. Rock Bottom

6. Beautiful Scarecrow

7. The Harmony Codex

8. Time Is Running Out

9. Actual Brutal Facts

10. Staircase



Deluxe Limited Edition Box Set:



Disc 1: The Harmony Codex



Disc 2: Harmonic Distortion



1. Codex Theme #7

2. Economies of Scale (Manic Street Preachers Remix)

3. Codex Theme #9

4. Inclination (Faultline Remix)

5. Impossible Tightrope (Alternate Version)

6. Codex Theme #6

7. Beautiful Scarecrow (Meat Beat Manifesto Excursion 1)

8. Codex Theme #8

9. Time Is Running Out (Mikael Åkerfeldt Version)

10. Staircase (Interpol Remix)

11. Codex Theme #3

12. What Life Brings (Aug 22 Mix by Roland Orzabal)

13. The Harmony Codex (Long Take)

14. Staircase (Radiophonic Workshop Remix)



Disc 3: The Harmony Codex Blu-Ray



1. High-Resolution Stereo (96/24)

2. 5.1 Mix (96/24)

3. Atmos Mix (48/24)

4. Stereo Instrumentals (96/24) *

5. 5.1 Instrumentals (96/24) *

6. Atmos Instrumentals (48/24) *



* exclusive to this edition

