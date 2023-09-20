Steven Wilson Shares Video for New Song “What Life Begins” (Plus Read Part Two of Our New Interview)

News

British musician/producer Steven Wilson is releasing a new album, The Harmony Codex, on September 29 via Spinefarm. Now he has shared another single from it, “What Life Begins,” via a music video. Also, today we posted part two of our interview with Wilson about the album. Read that here. Charlie Di Placido directed the “What Life Begins” video. Watch it below.

We also recently posted part one of our two-part interview with Wilson about the album. Read the interview, which was conducted by Stephen Humphries, here.

Previously Wilson shared the album’s first single, “Economies of Scale,” via a music video. “Economies of Scale” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then we posted the album’s “Rock Bottom,” which features Israeli singer Ninet Tayeb and was shared via a music video. “Rock Bottom” was also one of our Songs of the Week. He also shared the album’s “Impossible Tightrope.”

A deluxe edition of The Harmony Codex includes remixes/reimaginings by Interpol, Manic Street Preachers, Tears for Fears’ Roland Orzabal, and others.

The album features Ninet Tayeb, Craig Blundell, Adam Holzman, Jack Dangers (Meat Beat Manifesto), and Sam Fogarino (Interpol).

In 2022 Wilson released his memoir, Limited Edition of One, and The Harmony Codex is based on a short story featured in that book.

“I’ve always seen my music in cinematic terms,” Wilson says in our new interview with him. “But something about this record has taken that aspect, I think, to another level. Maybe it’s the fact it was based on the short story. Maybe it’s the fact that every song seems distinctly different to every other song, and it has its own sort of internal musical world and musical vocabulary, and yet it still seems to form a cohesive whole, a cohesive journey.”

