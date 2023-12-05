News

Still Corners Announce New Album and Tour, Share New Song “Secret World” Dream Talk Due Out April 5, 2024 via Wrecking Light

Photography by Bernard Bur



Dream-pop duo Still Corners have announced a new album, Dream Talk, and shared its first single, “Secret World.” They have also announced some 2024 tour dates. Dream Talk is due out April 5, 2024 via the band’s own Wrecking Light label. Listen to “Secret World” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Still Corners are the American/British duo of Greg Hughes and Tessa Murray. The band’s last album, The Last Exit, came out earlier in 2021. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.

Murray had this to say about “Secret World” in a press release: “Sometimes the thought of someone, wanting to know them, get into their world is dangerous. The real person doesn’t matter anymore, just the fantasy of them, which is totally wrong but feels right.”

She had this to say about the album as a whole: “The genesis for a lot of these songs came from dreams. Every night I would write down the dreams I could remember. While recording I would pull out my book of dreams and sing over various looped phrases Greg had been working on. The repetitive nature of the looping and singing almost felt like going into a trance. A lot of the songs came from that process, it was fun and what I thought were sort of ramblings ended up surprising us with their various meanings and imagery.”

The album was written in the south of France, East Sussex, UK, and Woodstock, New York.

“The songs came together quickly and being able to write from anywhere kept up our momentum,” says Murray.

Hughes produced Dream Talk at the band’s studio in Woodstock. He says: “We tried various things like different mics, amps and effects before committing to anything. Everything was mixed analog through our new SSL console, there’s a gleam to the sound.”

In 2016 Murray wrote a My Inner Geek guest blog post for us about Star Trek: The Next Generation and you can read that here.

Dream Talk Tracklist:

1. Today is the Day

2. The Dream

3. Faded Love

4. What is Real

5. Lose More Slowly

6. Secret World

7. Let’s Make Up

8. Crystal Blue

9. The Ship

10. Turquoise Moon

Still Corners Tour Dates:



April 26 – Foro, Mexico City, Mexico

May 5 – Chalk, Brighton, UK

May 6 – Band on the Wall, Manchester, UK

May 7 – Strange Brew, Bristol, UK

May 8 – Islington Assembly Hall, London, UK

May 10 – De Casino, St. Niklaas, Belgium

May 11 – Willem Twee, Den Bosch, Netherlands

May 12 – Café de la Danse, Paris, France

May 13 – Paard, The Hague, Netherlands

May 16 – Loppen, Copenhagen, Denmark

May 17 – Bahnhof Pauli, Hamburg, Germany

May 18 – UT Connewitz, Leipzig, Germany

May 19 – Lido, Berlin, Germany

May 20 – Niebo, Warsaw, Poland

May 21 – Kwadrat, Krakow, Poland

May 22 – Nova Cvernovka, Bratislava, Slovakia

May 24 – Salon IKSV, Istanbul, Turkey

May 25 – Salon IKSV, Istanbul, Turkey

May 27 - Škofja Loka Castle, Škofja Loka, Slovenia

May 28 – Locomotiv, Bologna, Italy

May 29 – Arci Belleza, Milan, Italy

May 31 – Gagarin 205, Athens, Greece

