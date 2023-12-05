Still Corners Announce New Album and Tour, Share New Song “Secret World”
Dream Talk Due Out April 5, 2024 via Wrecking Light
Dec 05, 2023
Photography by Bernard Bur
Dream-pop duo Still Corners have announced a new album, Dream Talk, and shared its first single, “Secret World.” They have also announced some 2024 tour dates. Dream Talk is due out April 5, 2024 via the band’s own Wrecking Light label. Listen to “Secret World” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Still Corners are the American/British duo of Greg Hughes and Tessa Murray. The band’s last album, The Last Exit, came out earlier in 2021. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.
Murray had this to say about “Secret World” in a press release: “Sometimes the thought of someone, wanting to know them, get into their world is dangerous. The real person doesn’t matter anymore, just the fantasy of them, which is totally wrong but feels right.”
She had this to say about the album as a whole: “The genesis for a lot of these songs came from dreams. Every night I would write down the dreams I could remember. While recording I would pull out my book of dreams and sing over various looped phrases Greg had been working on. The repetitive nature of the looping and singing almost felt like going into a trance. A lot of the songs came from that process, it was fun and what I thought were sort of ramblings ended up surprising us with their various meanings and imagery.”
The album was written in the south of France, East Sussex, UK, and Woodstock, New York.
“The songs came together quickly and being able to write from anywhere kept up our momentum,” says Murray.
Hughes produced Dream Talk at the band’s studio in Woodstock. He says: “We tried various things like different mics, amps and effects before committing to anything. Everything was mixed analog through our new SSL console, there’s a gleam to the sound.”
In 2016 Murray wrote a My Inner Geek guest blog post for us about Star Trek: The Next Generation and you can read that here.
Dream Talk Tracklist:
1. Today is the Day
2. The Dream
3. Faded Love
4. What is Real
5. Lose More Slowly
6. Secret World
7. Let’s Make Up
8. Crystal Blue
9. The Ship
10. Turquoise Moon
Still Corners Tour Dates:
April 26 – Foro, Mexico City, Mexico
May 5 – Chalk, Brighton, UK
May 6 – Band on the Wall, Manchester, UK
May 7 – Strange Brew, Bristol, UK
May 8 – Islington Assembly Hall, London, UK
May 10 – De Casino, St. Niklaas, Belgium
May 11 – Willem Twee, Den Bosch, Netherlands
May 12 – Café de la Danse, Paris, France
May 13 – Paard, The Hague, Netherlands
May 16 – Loppen, Copenhagen, Denmark
May 17 – Bahnhof Pauli, Hamburg, Germany
May 18 – UT Connewitz, Leipzig, Germany
May 19 – Lido, Berlin, Germany
May 20 – Niebo, Warsaw, Poland
May 21 – Kwadrat, Krakow, Poland
May 22 – Nova Cvernovka, Bratislava, Slovakia
May 24 – Salon IKSV, Istanbul, Turkey
May 25 – Salon IKSV, Istanbul, Turkey
May 27 - Škofja Loka Castle, Škofja Loka, Slovenia
May 28 – Locomotiv, Bologna, Italy
May 29 – Arci Belleza, Milan, Italy
May 31 – Gagarin 205, Athens, Greece
